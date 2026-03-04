 Skip navigation
Watch Now

Knueppel, Flagg among favorites to win ROTY

March 4, 2026 11:18 AM
Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher unpack the best bets for NBA Rookie of the Year, detailing how the award will most likely be between Kon Knueppel and Cooper Flagg.

nbc_nba_easterconfpostgame_260303.jpg
02:06
Eastern Conference shaping up for exciting finish
nbc_nba_phxsac_260303.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Suns blaze to win over Kings
nbc_nba_throwbacknightreview_260303.jpg
01:44
NBA on NBC Throwback Tuesday final thoughts
nbc_nba_spursrecap_v2_260303.jpg
01:57
Wembanyama oozing with confidence for Spurs
nbc_nba_sunsrecap_260303.jpg
03:07
Suns ‘took care of business’ in balanced effort
nbc_nba_bookerpostgameintv_260303.jpg
02:04
Booker drops 17 in return for Suns vs. Kings
nbc_nba_minnesotamem_260304.jpg
02:37
HLs: Edwards torches Grizzlies with 41 points
nbc_nba_spurs76ers2min_260303.jpg
02:02
Highlights: Spurs stomp Sixers on throwback night
nbc_nba_throwbackdigital_260303.jpg
02:30
Spurs bounce back in biggest way against 76ers
Screenshot_2026-03-03_232109_copy.jpg
04:47
Castle: Being a two-way player a ‘non-negotiable’
nbc_nba_wemby_260303.jpg
01:38
Wemby: Spurs are the ‘best team in the world’
nbc_nba_czar_260303.jpg
36
Fratello, the ‘Czar’, breaks out the Telestrator
nbc_nba_tacomadome_260303.jpg
02:44
Tacoma Dome power outage of 1995 NBA Playoffs
nbc_nba_rileypregame_v2_260303.jpg
03:33
Riley reflects on year as host of NBA Showtime
nbc_nba_lowry_260303.jpg
59
Lowry talks Sixers’ backcourt, NBA on NBC memories
nbc_nba_larrybrownpregame_260303.jpg
01:54
Carlesimo’s first time at the infamous white board
nbc_nba_wembypregame_260303.jpg
01:33
Wembanyama ‘accepting the challenge’ to be great
nbc_nba_throwbacknight_260303.jpg
03:09
NBA on NBC in the 1990s was ‘must-see TV’
nbc_nba_draftkingsseg_260303.jpg
04:22
Target Pistons’ Stewart in ‘battle of the bigs’
nbc_roto_garland_260303_2.jpg
01:28
Garland’s production should improve as he ramps up
nbc_roto_giannis_260303_2.jpg
01:40
Could Giannis’ minutes continue to be managed?
nbc_roto_george_260303_2.jpg
01:53
George should continue leading the Jazz
nbc_nba_nuggetsjazz_260303.jpg
10:43
Dissecting Jokic’s ‘weirdest’ game of the season
nbc_nba_statlines_260303.jpg
10:02
Guessing NBA players based on statlines
nbc_nba_realorfake_260303.jpg
09:47
NBA buy or sell: Pistons, Raptors, Celtics, Cavs
nbc_nba_nbatermspart2_260303.jpg
05:12
Small-ball lineups are losing value in today’s NBA
nbc_nba_throwbackgames_260303.jpg
02:03
NBA’s throwback broadcasts to tap into ‘nostalgia’
nbc_nba_nbaterms_260303.jpg
07:42
Debating NBA’s most overrated and underrated terms
nbc_nba_sasvphibettingpreview_260303.jpg
01:44
Spurs have enough firepower to cover vs. the 76ers
nbc_nba_phxvsacbettingpreview_260303.jpg
01:24
Will Suns cover against Kings with Booker back?

nbc_roto_almvp_260304.jpg
01:57
Judge leads odds for AL MVP ahead of new season
nbc_pft_draft_260304.jpg
05:32
PFT Draft: Best players 25 years old and under
nbc_pl_plupdatev5_260303.jpg
16:34
PL Update: Wolves shock Liverpool at the Molineux
nbc_pft_mostertmikemcdaniel_260304.jpg
10:22
Does McDaniel need to change his persona?
drew.jpg
04:54
Dalman’s retirement part of growing OL trend
USATSI_28388632.jpg
06:59
Analyzing Colts placing transition tag on Jones
TREY_MPX_NEW.jpg
02:50
Hendrickson’s time with Bengals ‘needed to end’
BREECE_MPX_NEW.jpg
02:15
Simms: Jets tagging Hall the ‘right decision’
nbc_pft_afcwestneeds_260304.jpg
15:01
Analyzing team needs across the AFC West
nbc_pft_jimmy_g_260304_copy.jpg
03:11
Cardinals reportedly interested in Garoppolo
KYLER_MPX_NEW.jpg
07:25
Murray could fit with Falcons as QB decisions loom
KYLER_MURRAY_MPX_NEW.jpg
04:38
Would Murray be a good fit with Rams or Eagles?
nbc_pft_kylermurraylandingspots_260304.jpg
07:51
Vikings headline Murray’s potential landing spots
nbc_pft_cardinalskylermurray_260304.jpg
06:52
Florio: Cardinals ‘blew it’ with Murray
nbc_pft_kylermurrayinjuries_260304.jpg
07:48
Cardinals handled Murray in ‘dysfunctional’ manner
nbc_pft_kylermurrayreleased_260304.jpg
01:42
Report: Cardinals will release Murray
nbc_pft_kylermurrayability_260304.jpg
06:16
Simms: Murray is still an ‘elite playmaker’
nbc_cbb_oregonvillinois_260303.jpg
03:17
HLs: Illinois routes Oregon on senior night
nbc_cbb_oregonillidiscussion_260303.jpg
03:48
What is Illinois’ ceiling in March?
nbc_cbb_postanalysisninter_260303.jpg
05:17
Underwood wants consistency on defensive end
nbc_cbb_georgetownstjohnv_260303.jpg
04:58
HLs: St. John’s roars back to beat Georgetown
nbc_moto_stewmomentsv3_260303.jpg
08:09
Stewart’s top moments from Daytona Supercross
nbc_pl_wollivlites_260303.jpg
13:21
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Liverpool Matchweek 29
nbc_pl_wolgomesgoal_260303.jpg
01:48
Gomes stuns Liverpool to give Wolves late lead
nbc_pl_livsalehgoal_260303.jpg
01:01
Salah equalizes for Liverpool against Wolves
nbc_plwolandregoal_260303.jpg
01:49
Andre nets 94th-minute goal against Liverpool
nbc_pl_boubre_260303.jpg
08:39
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Brentford MWK 29
nbc_pl_leevssunhls_260303.jpg
11:24
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Sunderland Matchweek 29
nbc_pl_sunderlandgoal1v2_260303.jpg
03:46
Diarra’s penalty lifts Sunderland ahead of Leeds
nbc_pl_evevburgoal1_260303.jpg
01:01
Tarkowski heads Everton 1-0 in front of Burnley