Trail Blazers vs. Jazz: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 12

The Portland Trail Blazers (26-29) travel to the Delta Center to face the Utah Jazz (18-37) tonight, aiming to snap a four-game road losing streak and secure a season series sweep. The Blazers take to the court after getting smacked by the Timberwolves in Minnesota last night, 133-109. Julius Randle poured in 41 and the T-wolves turned 25 Portland turnovers into 43 points. Jrue Holiday scored 23 and Scoot Henderson 18 points in the loss.

The Jazz (18-37) are looking to defend their home court and avoid being swept this season by their Northwest Division rivals. Utah has won two straight including last night at home against the Kings, 121-93. Starting in place of the injured Shaedon Sharpe, Isaiah Collier scored 12 and handed out 14 assists in the win. Scoring was not a problem last night and has not been a part of the problem for the Jazz most nights this season. They play with pace and average 118.3 points per game. They limited the Kings to 93 points last night, but defense has been the issue. The Jazz are dead last with a bullet this season allowing a league-worst 125.8 points per game (Washington is second-worst allowing 123.1 points per game).

This contest is the third of four games between the teams this season with Portland having won the first two following a 136-134 victory on October 29 and a 137-117 blowout on January 5.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Trail Blazers at Jazz

Date: Thursday, February 12, 2026

Time: 9PM EST

Site: Delta Center

City: Salt Lake City, Utah

Network/Streaming: KJZZ-TV, KUNP 16, NBA League Pass

Game Odds: Trail Blazers at Jazz

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Portland Trail Blazers (-310), Utah Jazz (+250)

Portland Trail Blazers (-310), Utah Jazz (+250) Spread: Trail Blazers -8.5

Trail Blazers -8.5 Total: 238.5 points

This game opened Trail Blazers -7.5 with the Total set at 237.5.

Expected Starting Lineups: Trail Blazers at Jazz

Portland Trail Blazers

PG Jrue Holiday

SG Jerami Grant

SF Toumani Camara

PF Deni Avdija

C Donovan Clingan

Utah Jazz

PG Isaiah Collier

SG Ace Bailey

SF Lauri Markkanen

PF John Konchar

C Jusuf Nurkic

Injury Report: Trail Blazers at Jazz

Portland Trail Blazers

Shaedon Sharpe (calf) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(calf) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Kris Murray (back) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(back) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Matisse Thybulle (thumb) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

Utah Jazz

Keyonte George (ankle) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(ankle) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Elijah Harkless (hamstring) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(hamstring) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: Trail Blazers at Jazz

The Trail Blazers are 10-16 on the road this season

The Jazz are 11-17 at home this season

The Jazz are 31-24 ATS this season / 16-12 ATS at home

The Trail Blazers are 29-26 ATS this season / 12-14 ATS on the road

The OVER has cashed in 29 of the Trail Blazers’ 55 games this season (29-26)

The OVER has cashed in 32 of Utah’s 55 games this season (32-23)

Each of these teams is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games overall

Deni Avdija managed just 11 points last night at Minnesota (3-14 from the field)

managed just 11 points last night at Minnesota (3-14 from the field) Donovan Clingan is averaging 13.2 rebounds per game through 6 games in February

is averaging 13.2 rebounds per game through 6 games in February Ace Bailey is averaging 15.6 points over his last 5 games

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s Trail Blazers and Jazz game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play ATS

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total OVER 238.5

