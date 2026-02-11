Spurs vs. Warriors predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 11

After smacking the Lakers last night, 136-108, Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs (37-16) look to extend their five-game winning streak tonight when they take the court in San Francisco against the injury-ravaged Golden State Warriors (29-25).

With their win last night, San Antonio pulled to within 3.5 games of Oklahoma City for the top spot in the Western Conference. Wembanyama scored 40 in 26 minutes in the win. He was the only starter to score in double figures as the Spurs jumped out to a massive, 29-point lead at halftime.

The Warriors have won two of their last three but are just 4-6 in their last ten games. Steve Kerr’s lineup has been patchwork of late to say the least as the team deals with a multitude of injuries including possibly their two most impactful players, Jimmy Butler (knee) and Stephen Curry (knee). Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) has not dressed for Golden State since arriving at the NBA Trade Deadline from Atlanta.

The Warriors have knocked off the Spurs in their only two previous meetings this season. Both games were in San Antonio. Golden State won 125-120 on November 12 and 109-108 on November 14. Stephen Curry scored a combined 95 points in the two games. These teams will conclude their season series April 1 in San Francisco.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

After 24 years, the NBA is back on NBC and Peacock, combining the nostalgia of an iconic era with the innovative future of basketball coverage. The NBA on NBC YouTube channel delivers fans must-see highlights, analysis, and exclusive and unique content.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Spurs at Warriors

Date: Wednesday, February 11, 2026

Wednesday, February 11, 2026 Time: 10PM EST

10PM EST Site: Chase Center

Chase Center City: San Francisco, CA

San Francisco, CA Network/Streaming: ESPN

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest NBA Player News for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Game Odds: Spurs at Warriors

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: San Antonio Spurs (-250), Golden State Warriors (+205)

San Antonio Spurs (-250), Golden State Warriors (+205) Spread: Spurs -7.5

Spurs -7.5 Total: 220.5 points

This game opened Spurs -5.5 with the Total set at 216.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Spurs at Warriors

San Antonio Spurs

PG De’Aaron Fox

SG Stephon Castle

SF Devin Vassell

PF Julian Champagnie

C Victor Wembanyama

Golden State Warriors

PG Pat Spencer

SG De’Anthony Melton

SF Moses Moody

PF Gui Santos

C Draymond Green

Injury Report: Spurs at Warriors

San Antonio Spurs

Stephon Castle (pelvic) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(pelvic) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Lindy Waters III (knee) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game David Jones Garcia (ankle) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

Golden State Warriors

Stephon Curry (knee) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game

(knee) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game Seth Curry (back) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game

(back) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game De’Anthony Melton (glute) is listed as questionable for tonight’s gam

(glute) is listed as questionable for tonight’s gam Will Richard (knee) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game L.J. Cryer (hamstring) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game

(hamstring) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game

Curry to miss 2026 NBA All-Star Game Noah Rubin breaks down what Stephen Curry's injury, one that will keep him out of the NBA All-Star Game, means for the Golden State Warriors and who has picked up the slack in his absence.

Important stats, trends and insights: Spurs at Warriors

The Spurs are 17-10 on the road this season

The Warriors are 18-9 at home this season

The Spurs are 28-23-2 ATS this season / 14-13 ATS on the road

The Warriors are 24-29-1 ATS this season / 13-13-1 ATS at home

The OVER has cashed in 22 of the Spurs’ 54 games this season (22-32)

The OVER has cashed in 30 of the Warriors’ 54 games this season (30-24) / 18-9 at home

Pat Spencer is averaging 16 points in his last 4 games after averaging 2.2PPG in all of January

is averaging 16 points in his last 4 games after averaging 2.2PPG in all of January Moses Moody has averaged 20 points over his last 2 games

has averaged 20 points over his last 2 games Dylan Harper scored 15 points and tallied 6 assists last night against the Lakers

scored 15 points and tallied 6 assists last night against the Lakers Julian Champagnie has pulled down just 2 rebounds in each of his last 2 games

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.



Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for tonight’s Spurs and Warriors’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Spurs -7.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Spurs -7.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total OVER 220.5

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on Socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

