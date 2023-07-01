 Skip navigation
Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Shaedon
Sharpe

No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
Dan Patrick gauges whether James Harden makes sense on teams like the New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers and more.
    Shaedon Sharpe
    POR Power Forward #17
    Fischer: Shaedon Sharpe ‘off limits’ in trade talk
    Skylar Mays
    POR Shooting Guard #4
    Skylar Mays posts 21/4/11/3 line in season finale
    Shaedon Sharpe
    POR Power Forward #17
    Shaedon Sharpe (quad) will play in finale vs. GSW
    Trendon Watford
    FA Power Forward #2
    Trendon Watford, Kevin Knox, Shaedon probable Sun.
    Shaedon Sharpe
    POR Power Forward #17
    Shaedon Sharpe drops in 26 points in return vs LAC
Does Lillard want to stay in Portland?
How can Portland get closer to winning it all?
Lillard, agent reportedly meeting with Trail Blazers about direction of franchise
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
Scoot Henderson: “I’m hoping to get to play with Dame” Lillard. Will he get the chance?
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
  • Kurt Helin
    ,
‘A decision needs to be made’ on Lillard
Crawford: Players are taking easier 3s vs easy 2s