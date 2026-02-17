 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Penn State at Michigan
How to watch No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 7 Purdue: TV, live stream info, storylines for Tuesday’s game
ATP 500 Dallas Open 2026 - Final Day
Ben Shelton beats Taylor Fritz to win Dallas Open in meeting of world’s highest-ranked American men
SMX 2025 Rd 01 zMax Jo Shimoda hoody.JPG
Jo Shimoda to return in time for Supercross 250 East debut in Arlington
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_segment3lsuusc_260216.jpg
South Carolina vs. LSU ‘lived up to the hype’
nbc_wnba_segment1unrivaledV2_260216.jpg
Gray ‘definition of Unrivaled’ after 1-on-1 win
nbc_wnba_segment2cba_260216.jpg
Silver, NBA players weigh in on CBA negotiations

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Nate Heise hits go-ahead 3-pointer in No. 6 Iowa State’s 70-67 win over No. 2 Houston

  
Published February 17, 2026 12:08 AM

AMES, Iowa — Nate Heise hit a go-ahead 3-pointer and Tamin Lipsey came up with an offensive rebound in the final seconds to cap No. 6 Iowa State’s rally in a 70-67 victory over Big 12 leader and second-ranked Houston on Monday night.

Heise was 3 for 3 from 3-point range hours after sister Taylor Heise scored to help the U.S. Women’s Olympic hockey team beat Sweden 5-0 to reach the gold-medal game in Milan.

The Cyclones (23-3, 10-3) closed with a 17-4 run to take down a second top-10 team in three days. Iowa State topped No. 8 Kansas 74-56 on Saturday.

The Cougars (23-3, 11-2) had their six-game winning streak snapped and their conference lead was cut to a half-game over No. 4 Arizona heading into their matchup Saturday in Houston. Iowa State is third, a game behind Houston.

Heise hit the 3-pointer from the left corner with 1:17 to play to give the Cyclones a 69-67 lead. Houston had two chances to tie or take the lead, but was called for a shot-clock violation with 43 seconds to play, then Chris Cenac Jr., missed a shot with four seconds left.

Blake Buchanan was fouled after rebounding Cenac’s miss, but missed the front end of a one-and-one. Lipsey, though, got the offensive rebound, tapping the ball back to Joshua Jefferson, who was fouled with a second left. Jefferson made his first free throw for the final margin.

Jefferson led Iowa State with 12 points. Heise had 11 and Buchanan had 10.

Kingston Flemings led Houston with 22 points. Emanuel Sharp had 16 points, all in the first half. Milos Uzan had 11 points.

Up next

Houston: Hosts No. 4 Arizona on Saturday.

Iowa State: At No. 23 BYU on Saturday.