Pacers vs. Knicks predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 10

The New York Knicks (34–19) host the Indiana Pacers (13–40) tonight at Madison Square Garden. While this is a rematch of the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals, these two teams are trending in opposite directions; the Knicks have won nine of their last ten games, while the injury-depleted Pacers have the league’s second-worst record and have lost four straight to begin the month of February.

The Knicks currently tied for second place in the Eastern Conference standings with the Boston Celtics. The Knicks have been nearly unbeatable at home winning 21 of 27 games at the Garden. Meanwhile, Indiana’s injuries have crushed this team’s offense which currently ranks last in the NBA averaging just 109.4 points per game.

Key Player to Watch: Karl-Anthony Towns

Towns has been a force for New York, recording double-doubles in five consecutive games. Often criticized for not mixing it up in the paint, Towns may not face much resistance tonight as he faces a Pacers’ defense that ranks 29th in points allowed in the paint (54.2 per game).

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game Details and How to Watch Live: Pacers at Knicks

Date: Tuesday, February 10, 2026

Tuesday, February 10, 2026 Time: 7:30PM EST

7:30PM EST Site: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden City: New York, NY

New York, NY Network/Streaming: FDSN Indiana, MSG

Game Odds: Pacers at Knicks

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Indiana Pacers (+440), New York Knicks (-600)

Indiana Pacers (+440), New York Knicks (-600) Spread: Knicks -12.5

Knicks -12.5 Total: 225.5 points

This game opened Knicks -11.5 with the Total set at 224.5.

Expected Starting Lineups: Pacers at Knicks

Indiana Pacers

PG Andrew Nembhard

SG Aaron Nesmith

SF Jarace Walker

PF Pascal Siakam

C Jay Huff

New York Knicks

PG Jalen Brunson

SG Josh Hart

SF Mikal Bridges

PF OG Anunoby

C Karl-Anthony Towns

Injury Report: Pacers at Knicks

Indiana Pacers

T.J. McConnell (hamstring) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(hamstring) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Aaron Nesmith (hand) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(hand) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Micah Potter (hip) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(hip) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Ethan Thompson (thumb) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(thumb) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Obi Toppin (foot) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(foot) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Ivica Zubac (ankle) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

(ankle) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) remains sidelined for the Pacers

(Achilles) remains sidelined for the Pacers Johnny Furphy (knee) has been declared OUT for tonight’s game

New York Knicks

OG Anunoby (toe) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game

(toe) is listed as questionable for tonight’s game Miles McBride (core) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game

(core) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game Mitchell Robinson (ankle) has been declared OUT of tonight’s game

Important stats, trends and insights: Pacers at Knicks

The Pacers are 3-22 on the road this season

The Knicks are 21-6 at home this season

The Knicks are 30-24 ATS this season

The Pacers are 26-27 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 26 of the Knicks’ 54 games this season (26-28)

The OVER has cashed in just 21 of the Pacers’ 53 games this season (21-32)

Pascal Siakam has not grabbed more than 6 rebounds in any of his last 5 games

has not grabbed more than 6 rebounds in any of his last 5 games Aaron Nesmith has grabbed 1 rebound and tallied 1 assist in each of his last 2 games

has grabbed 1 rebound and tallied 1 assist in each of his last 2 games Jalen Brunson is averaging 7.6 assists in February

is averaging 7.6 assists in February Mikal Bridges is averaging 1.5 3-pointers over his last 6 games

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Knicks -12.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Knicks -12.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 225.5

