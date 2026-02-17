 Skip navigation
Ben Shelton beats Taylor Fritz to win Dallas Open in meeting of world’s highest-ranked American men

  
Published February 16, 2026 08:18 PM
ATP 500 Dallas Open 2026 - Final Day

FRISCO, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 15: Ben Shelton of the United States plays a shot against Taylor Fritz of the United States in the Men’s Singles Final match during the final day of the 2026 Dallas Open at The Ford Center at The Star on February 15, 2026 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Getty Images

FRISCO, Texas — Ben Shelton saved three match points before finishing another rally at the Dallas Open, beating top-seeded Taylor Fritz in three sets for the title Sunday in a matchup of the world’s highest-ranked American men.

The No. 2 seed and No. 9 player in the ATP rankings lost the first set in each of the last three rounds of the tournament, this time coming back for a 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 victory over Fritz in the first meeting of the top seeds since the event moved to Dallas in 2022.

Shelton improved to 4-0 in ATP finals and beat Fritz, ranked seventh in the world, after the pair had split their first two meetings. The 23-year-old’s title came after he reached the Australian Open quarterfinals last month, losing in straight sets to Jannik Sinner.

After saving three match points to get the third set to 5-5, Shelton had three chances to close out Fritz while serving for the match. Fritz saved the first two, but the 10-time ATP champion couldn’t match his opponent by saving the third.

“This was a crazy match to be a part of,” Shelton said. “I thought the level was amazing.”

Fritz’s dominant serving from a semifinal win over Marin Cilic — the 28-year-old didn’t even face a break point while winning both tiebreakers in a straight-sets victory — carried over to the first set of the final. Fritz won 12 of his first 13 service points while breaking Shelton in the left-hander’s first service game.

Shelton turned the match late in the second set by breaking Fritz’s serve for a 5-3 lead, then did it again early in the third set.

Fritz broke back for 3-3 was leading 5-4 on Shelton’s serve when he had three chances to close out the match. Shelton got to deuce with an overhead smash from the net and a backhand winner that caught Fritz going the wrong way.

On Fritz’s last match point, Shelton converted a volley to get back to deuce and went on to hold serve with a backhand volley into the open court with both players at the net.

“If you’d told me I lost after having three match points, I think I would expect to be a lot more upset,” Fritz said. “It hurts, but I feel like it doesn’t hurt as much as I would expect it to because I don’t really have a lot of regrets with how I played those match points.”

Fritz’s double-fault — the only one of the match for either player — gave Shelton three break points at 5-5. Shelton converted the second break chance when Fritz’s forehand went long.

An ace on a second serve gave Shelton three match points, and he converted the second when Fritz’s lunging return attempt on Shelton’s approach shot fell short.