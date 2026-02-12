Phillies release Nick Castellanos, who admits to bringing beer into dugout last season

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2025 Rd 11 Seattle How to Watch.JPG
2026 SuperMotocross Round 6, Seattle: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Football: CFP National Playoff First Round-Game 4-James Madison at Oregon
2026 NFL Draft Rankings: College Football’s Top 10 TEs including Oregon’s Sadiq and Notre Dame’s Raridon
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers
2026 Fantasy Baseball Buy/Sell: Can you rely on Zack Wheeler and Pablo López after injury?

Top Clips

nbc_roto_briancallahan_260212.jpg
NYG adding Callahan may be ‘a red flag’ for Dart
nbc_roto_kevinpatullo_260212.jpg
Dolphins hire Patullo as pass game coordinator
nbc_roto_murphyV2_260212.jpg
NOP should play it safe with Murphy after injury

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2025 Rd 11 Seattle How to Watch.JPG
2026 SuperMotocross Round 6, Seattle: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Football: CFP National Playoff First Round-Game 4-James Madison at Oregon
2026 NFL Draft Rankings: College Football’s Top 10 TEs including Oregon’s Sadiq and Notre Dame’s Raridon
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers
2026 Fantasy Baseball Buy/Sell: Can you rely on Zack Wheeler and Pablo López after injury?

Top Clips

nbc_roto_briancallahan_260212.jpg
NYG adding Callahan may be ‘a red flag’ for Dart
nbc_roto_kevinpatullo_260212.jpg
Dolphins hire Patullo as pass game coordinator
nbc_roto_murphyV2_260212.jpg
NOP should play it safe with Murphy after injury

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Phillies release Nick Castellanos, who admits to bringing beer into dugout last season

  
Published February 12, 2026 03:42 PM

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Philadelphia Phillies released outfielder Nick Castellanos on Thursday after the team was unable to make a deal to trade him. Castellanos then revealed he was benched last season after bringing beer into the dugout during a game.

The team wanted the situation resolved before its first full-squad workout at spring training, which is Monday.

Castellanos was benched last season after he made what Phillies manager Rob Thomson described as “ an inappropriate comment ” after he was pulled for a defensive replacement. Castellanos said in September that communication with Thomson had been “ questionable, at least in my experience.”

On Thursday, Castellanos posted a hand-written note on social media explaining an incident in Miami that preceded his benching. He said he brought beer into the dugout after being taken out of a game and complained to Thomson about team rules. He said teammates took the beer away before he drank any.

Afterward, he went into the office with Thomson and president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski.

“We aired out our differences and the conversation ended with me apologizing for letting my emotions get the best of me,” Castellanos said, adding that he was benched the next game as punishment.

Castellanos, who turns 34 on March 4, hit .250 with 17 homers and 72 RBIs in 147 games for the NL East champions last year. He was going into the final season of a $100 million, five-year contract, but Dombrowski said Monday the Phillies were talking to other teams about him.

Adolis García is expected to replace Castellanos in right field after he signed a $10 million, one-year contract with Philadelphia in December.