Dodgers vs Pirates Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for June 11

The Pittsburgh Pirates (43-25) held onto a 9-8 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers (35-33) stalling off a late push with a Shohei Ohtani homer in the ninth. The series is split one apiece with 32 total runs scored between the two.

Pittsburgh snapped its four-game losing streak with 11 hits, three home runs, including the first two homers of Tyler Callihan‘s career. Mitch Keller takes the bump for the Buccos in the series finale. Pittsburgh is 7-6 in Keller’s 13 starts and he’s allowed 13 combined earned runs over the last two starts. The Pirates are 5-3 versus the Dodgers since last season and have a chance to win back-to-back series against Los Angeles with a win today.

Los Angeles is 5-4 since the start of June and hitting .268 (5th) in that span. The Dodgers loss snapped a four-game winning streak with Ohtani on the mound. For the finale, the Dodgers turn to Justin Wrobleski. Los Angeles is 7-4 in Wrobleski’s 11 starts this season.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game details & how to watch Dodgers at Pirates



Date: Thursday, June 11, 2026

Time: 6:40 PM EST

Site: PNC Park

City: Pittsburgh, PA

Network/Streaming: MLB TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Dodgers at the Pirates

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Moneyline: Los Angeles Dodgers (-168), Pittsburgh Pirates (+139)

Spread: Pirates +1.5 (-120), Dodgers -1.5 (-101)

Total: 9.5

Probable starting pitchers for Dodgers at Pirates



Thursday’s pitching matchup (June 11): Justin Wrobleski vs. Mitch Keller



Pirates: Mitch Keller

2026 stats: 73.0 IP, 5-3, 4.81 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 55 Ks, 23 BB



Dodgers: Justin Wrobleski

2026 Stats: 68.2 IP, 7-2, 2.62 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 44 Ks, 14 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not



The Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani is hitting .299 with 72 hits, 12 home runs and 39 RBI over 241 at-bats

is hitting .299 with 72 hits, 12 home runs and 39 RBI over 241 at-bats The Dodgers’ Kyle Tucker is hitting .237 with 56 hits and 54 strikeouts over 236 at-bats

is hitting .237 with 56 hits and 54 strikeouts over 236 at-bats The Pirates’ Bryan Reynolds is hitting .267 with 64 hits, 7 home runs, and 40 RBI over 240 at-bats

is hitting .267 with 64 hits, 7 home runs, and 40 RBI over 240 at-bats The Pirates’ Marcell Ozuna is hitting .195 with 36 hits and 60 strikeouts over 185 at-bats

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Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Dodgers at Pirates



The Dodgers are 35-33 ATS

The Pirates are 34-34 ATS

The Dodgers are 38-30 to the Under, ranking third-best

The Pirates are 39-27-1 to the Over, ranking seventh-best

The Dodgers are 19-15 ATS on the road, ranking eighth-best

The Pirates are 16-18 ATS at home and 8-4 ATS as a home underdog

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Dodgers and the Pirates

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Pirates and the Dodgers:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Pirates on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Pirates at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Under on the Game Total of 9.5

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