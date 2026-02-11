Fantasy Basketball Week 17 Injury Report: Stephen Curry, others target post-break returns

With only three games on Thursday’s schedule, Wednesday is the last busy day on the NBA schedule before the All-Star break. From an injury management standpoint, fantasy managers have already seen how some lottery-bound teams plan to approach the rest of the season. Add in the injury situations for the rest of the league, and there will be a lot for managers to sift through as they look to give themselves the best chance of winning a league title.

The games immediately after the All-Star break are likely to feature some key players returning from injury, either for teams they’ve been with all season or for teams they’re making their post-trade debuts with. Let’s look at some of the injury situations affecting fantasy basketball in Week 17.

F Jonathan Kuminga, Atlanta Hawks

Kuminga’s season with the Warriors was a wash from a fantasy standpoint, and he finally got his wish at the trade deadline with the move to Atlanta. However, due to a left knee injury suffered while playing for the Warriors, he’s yet to appear in a game as a Hawk. That makes it challenging to project how he’ll fit into Quin Snyder’s rotation, but there’s certainly some intrigue. Kuminga (21 percent rostered, Yahoo!) will be re-evaluated after the All-Star break, so he’s unlikely to be available for any of Atlanta’s final three games of Week 17, beginning with the 76ers on February 19. For those who have been stashing Kuminga in an IL spot, you might as well wait it out.

F Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

There was encouraging news regarding Tatum’s recovery from an Achilles tendon rupture on Monday when the team announced that he was being sent to the G League to participate in portions of the Maine Celtics’ practice that day. Rookies Hugo González and Amari Williams went as well, presumably to work with Tatum during the session. The six-time All-Star had already progressed to controlled 5-on-5 scrimmaging with members of the coaching staff, so the G League practice represents further progress.

However, it should be noted that Tatum still does not have a return timeline. When healthy, Sam Hauser (eight percent) has been the most recent fifth starter, mainly offering three-point production to those who can’t find it elsewhere. However, with Hauser out, second-year wing Baylor Scheierman (one percent) accounted for 10 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and two three-pointers in 29 minutes in Sunday’s loss to the Knicks. This may not affect the thinking of redraft league managers, but dynasty league managers have to be pleased with what Scheierman has shown recently when given more opportunities.

G Coby White, F Miles Bridges and C Moussa Diabaté, Charlotte Hornets

White played 30 minutes in each of his final two games as a member of the Bulls, which makes the fact that he’s yet to make his Hornets debut somewhat perplexing. However, the Hornets found that he was still dealing with a calf injury, which led the Bulls to receive two future second-round picks instead of three. He will also be re-evaluated after the All-Star break. White can provide scoring and playmaking off the bench, which could cut into rookie Sion James’ (less than one percent) on-ball opportunities with the second unit. This won’t affect redraft leagues, however, as James should only be rostered in dynasty formats.

What will affect redraft leagues is the availability of Bridges and Diabaté, who have been issued four-game suspensions for their roles in Monday’s fight between the Hornets and Pistons. That means they’re off the board for Charlotte’s final four games of Week 17, with three being played after the All-Star break. Grant Williams (one percent) and Ryan Kalkbrenner (12 percent) take on added importance within the Hornets’ rotation, with the latter being the preferred pickup.

F/C Jalen Smith, Chicago Bulls

Smith has missed the last two games with a strained right calf and, at the time of publication, was listed as doubtful for Wednesday’s game against the Celtics. Guerschon Yabusele (five percent), acquired from the Knicks at the trade deadline, moved into the starting lineup, totaling 15 points, four rebounds, one assist, two steals, two blocks and five three-pointers. After an excellent Bulls debut, his two starts were underwhelming. Nick Richards (five percent) offered superior production despite coming off the bench, totaling 27 points, 13 rebounds, one assist, three steals, three blocks and one three-pointer. Yabusele getting more minutes may give him the edge in the eyes of some, but don’t sleep on Richards if you’re digging that deep for a streamer.

G/F Peyton Watson, Denver Nuggets

Watson suffered a strained left hamstring during Denver’s February 4 loss to the Knicks and will be re-evaluated in four weeks. With Aaron Gordon also out, the Nuggets turned to Julian Strawther (one percent) to fill the void in the starting lineup. In two starts, the former first-round pick recorded 39 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and six three-pointers.

While Strawther did not offer much beyond points, rebounds, and three-pointers, he shot 50 percent (15-of-30) from the field. Tim Hardaway Jr. (14 percent) and Bruce Brown (three percent) are also worth considering, maybe even more than Strawther if there are any questions about his ability to build on his first two starts.

C Jalen Duren and F/C Isaiah Stewart, Detroit Pistons

Like Hornets Bridges and Diabaté, Duren and Stewart were suspended for their roles during Monday’s fight in Charlotte. While Duren was suspended for two games, Stewart’s disciplinary history and leaving the bench to join the altercation led to a seven-game suspension. No Duren and Stewart for the remainder of Monday’s game meant more Paul Reed (four percent), who finished the victory with 12 points, three rebounds, one assist, two steals, one block and one three-pointer in 18 minutes. Given what he’s shown in the past when allowed to play extended minutes, Reed is someone to add immediately. Duren will miss games against Toronto (Wednesday) and New York (February 19) before being eligible to return on the 21st against the Bulls.

G Stephen Curry and F/C Kristaps Porziņǵis, Golden State Warriors

Curry’s case of runner’s knee has sidelined him for Golden State’s last five games, including their February 11 matchup with the Spurs. He’ll also miss Sunday’s All-Star Game, with the hope being that Curry won’t miss much, if any, time after the break. Gui Santos (14 percent) and Pat Spencer (10 percent) have done enough recently to earn spots in the starting lineup, with the second spot being cleared due to Steve Kerr’s decision to bring Brandin Podziemski (35 percent) off the bench. Over the past week, Spencer and Santos have been top-100 players in eight-cat formats according to Basketball Monster, with the former cracking the top-50.

Regarding Porziņǵis, the hope is that he’ll make his Warriors debut on February 19 against the Celtics. Given the time missed due to his Achilles injury and illness, the 7-foot-3 forward/center will likely be under a minutes restriction once cleared. Quinten Post (one percent) has fallen out of the rotation recently, and the quest for playing time becomes even more challenging for him once Porziņǵis is cleared to play.

G/F Johnny Furphy and C Ivica Zubac, Indiana Pacers

Already hit hard by injuries, the Pacers took another blow on Sunday as Johnny Furphy suffered a season-ending right ACL tear. Jarace Walker (20 percent) may have been the player most likely to move into the starting lineup, but he was unavailable for Tuesday’s win over the Knicks due to illness. So, Quenton Jackson (one percent) received the nod and had a good night, finishing with 19 points, six rebounds, three assists, one steal, one block and four three-pointers in 28 minutes. What makes him challenging to trust as a streamer is his contract, as the guard is still on a two-way deal. Until he’s placed on a standard deal, Jackson isn’t guaranteed to be active every night. For that reason, those who added Walker might as well stick it out.

Zubac has been dealing with an ankle injury, and his Pacers debut won’t occur until after the All-Star break. How much he plays the rest of the season is the question, as the Pacers surely hope to hold onto the protected first-round pick that they sent to the Clippers as part of that trade. Jay Huff (20 percent) has been the starting center for most of this season, but Micah Potter (less than one percent) started on Tuesday. Huff remains the superior fantasy option, but that is something to keep an eye on.

G Darius Garland, LA Clippers

Because of the Paul George trade the Clippers made a few years ago, their 2026 first-round pick is going to the Thunder no matter what happens this season. So, there’s no incentive to punt on the rest of the season. Garland suffered a right great toe injury before being traded to Los Angeles for James Harden, and he has yet to make his Clippers debut. The hope is that he’ll be able to do so after the All-Star break, with the Clippers playing the Nuggets and Lakers on February 19 and 20.

Kris Dunn (nine percent) has served as the starting point guard, but his value has mainly been limited to assists and steals. New addition Bennedict Mathurin (83 percent) made his Clippers debut in Tuesday’s loss to the Rockets, finishing with nine points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals in 26 minutes.

F OG Anunoby, New York Knicks

Anunoby has been out since February 4 with a toe injury, most recently sitting out Tuesday’s loss to the Pacers. He’s also been ruled out for Wednesday’s game against the 76ers, and details have been scarce regarding the severity of the injury. Landry Shamet (two percent) can provide three-point production as the replacement in the starting lineup, and rookie Mohamed Diawara (less than one percent) has seen his playing time increase. However, neither player qualifies as a must-add with Anunoby out of the lineup.

G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Gilgeous-Alexander suffered an abdominal strain during Oklahoma City’s February 3 win over the Magic and is expected to be re-evaluated after the All-Star break. Cason Wallace (29 percent) has served as the starting point guard for the last two games and has offered solid fantasy production in that role. At a minimum, he’s worth streaming for Wednesday’s game against the Suns.

What also helped the Thunder account for SGA’s absence was Jalen Williams (99 percent) returning from a hamstring injury. Limited to 24 minutes in Monday’s win over the Lakers, J-Dub accounted for 23 points, three rebounds, one assist, and one steal. He was only 6-of-17 from the field, but it feels safe to expect Williams to clean that up as he shakes off the rust.

G Grayson Allen, Phoenix Suns

Allen has missed the Suns’ last two games after suffering a sprained right ankle during a February 5 loss to the Warriors. There was not a worthwhile streamer in this spot, as Allen’s injury coincided with Devin Booker (100 percent) returning from a sprained ankle of his own. The Suns’ star has played 32 minutes in each of his two games back in the lineup, totaling 40 points, six rebounds, 15 assists, two steals and four three-pointers in games against the 76ers and Mavericks. Jalen Green (79 percent) has also returned, which has negated some of Collin Gillespie‘s (38 percent) fantasy value.

G Russell Westbrook, G/F Zach LaVine, F De’Andre Hunter and C Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings

Like the Jazz and Wizards, the Kings are another team to keep a close eye on after the All-Star break. They did not move on from any of their high-priced veterans at the trade deadline, so now minutes limits and injury management nights come into play. Wednesday’s game against Utah will be the third that LaVine has missed due to a finger injury, while Sabonis has missed the last three straight and five of the Kings’ last six.

Those absences have led two rookies, Nique Clifford (18 percent) and Maxime Raynaud (16 percent), to move into the starting lineup, with a third, Dylan Cardwell (19 percent), picking up additional minutes off the bench. In the Kings’ most recent game, a February 9 loss to the Pelicans, Raynaud finished one rebound shy of his first 20/20 game. Given the direction the Kings’ season is headed, all three stand to have value after the All-Star break.

Hunter, acquired from the Cavaliers before the trade deadline, suffered a left eye injury during Sacramento’s February 6 loss to the Clippers and will be re-evaluated after the All-Star break. Daeqwon Plowden (less than one percent) started one of the games that Hunter has missed so far, with Precious Achiuwa (two percent) doing so in the other. Neither offers the upside of any of the rookies mentioned above.

The last injury is Westbrook, who sprained his left ankle during the loss to the Pelicans. He won’t play on Wednesday against the Jazz, which may mean a move into the starting lineup for Devin Carter (two percent). The Kings’ 2024 first-round pick, the next two months are key for Carter as he looks to establish himself as a pro. Playing time should not be an issue for him, simply because of the Kings’ need to evaluate the guard.

G Stephon Castle, San Antonio Spurs

Castle made one of the most impressive defensive plays of the season during San Antonio’s February 10 win over the Lakers, blocking a Rui Hachimura dunk attempt. Unfortunately, it came at a cost, as the reigning Rookie of the Year landed hard on his back and had to leave the game. Castle was diagnosed with a pelvic contusion, with X-rays coming back negative. He said afterward that he wanted to play in Wednesday’s game against the Suns, but that does not feel like a risk that the Spurs need to take.

If they decide to sit Castle, Harrison Barnes (six percent) would return to the starting lineup, raising his fantasy ceiling slightly. Fantasy managers may be better off rolling the dice on Dylan Harper (17 percent), even though the rookie is likely to remain in a reserve role.

F/C Collin Murray-Boyles, Toronto Raptors

Murray-Boyles aggravated the left thumb injury that he had been playing through during Toronto’s February 8 win over the Pacers, which forced him to exit during the first half. The good news for the Raptors is that Jakob Poeltl (75 percent) is considered questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Pistons after being sidelined since December 21 due to a lingering back injury. If Poeltl can play, he’ll likely be under a minutes restriction, which preserves the fantasy value of Sandro Mamukelashvili (23 percent). If Poeltl can’t go, it will be Mamu and Trayce Jackson-Davis (one percent) who are given the task of handling the center responsibilities.

G Keyonte George, Utah Jazz

While there have been some lineup shenanigans in Utah as the team looks to hold onto its first-round pick, which goes to Oklahoma City if it falls outside the top-8, George is dealing with a sprained ankle. Wednesday’s game against the Kings will be the second straight and fifth out of the last six that he’s missed. The good news for fantasy managers is that there is an easy answer in figuring out where to turn with George sidelined: Isaiah Collier (42 percent).

Over the past two weeks, he has provided third-round value in eight-cat formats. And unlike some of Utah’s older players, the team’s goal of protecting its first-round pick should not result in him playing fewer minutes during the final two months of the regular season.

F/C Anthony Davis, Washington Wizards

While it was reported last week that Davis was not expected to play again this season, Wizards GM Will Dawkins said on Sunday that he believes the forward/center will make his debut for the team before the end of the regular season. Davis, who is recovering from ligament damage in his left hand, will meet with a doctor during the break, and that evaluation should give him and the Wizards a better idea of where he is recovery-wise. Davis is expected to be with the Wizards after the All-Star break.

Given where the Wizards are in the standings, and their need to hold onto their 2026 first-round pick (it goes to New York if it falls outside the top-8), fantasy managers should not expect to see too much of Davis or Trae Young if they’re deemed healthy enough to play. And fantasy managers have some evidence to work with, as Alex Sarr and Kyshawn George have seen their minutes cut recently. Will Riley (12 percent) and Justin Champagnie (nine percent) should play plenty, and the same goes for Tre Johnson (11 percent), who makes his return from a sprained left ankle on Wednesday.