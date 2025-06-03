Fantasy Basketball
Dan Titus, Raphielle Johnson, and Noah Rubin dive into the current state of the Memphis Grizzlies, including who can step up following Jaren Jackson Jr.'s injury.
The Rotoworld crew discusses possible candidates to win this year’s NBA Rookie of the Year Award, including Stephon Castle, who leads all rookies in scoring with the Spurs.
The Rotoworld Basketball Show praises JJ Redick and the Lakers for how they have progressed since trading for Luka Doncic and how they have “exceeded expectations” since the All-Star break.
As the Mavericks slide in the standings, Kyrie Irving’s fantasy trade value becomes more and more interesting.
The RBS guys run through some players fantasy managers can target in return for Scottie Barnes, who might see his output diminish down the stretch.
Dan Titus, Raphielle Johnson and Noah Rubin discuss the immediate future of Amen Thompson’s fantasy basketball value.
Dad Titus, Raphielle Johnson and Noah Rubin discuss the dysfunction with the Philadelphia 76ers, explaining why Kelly Oubre is the only trustworthy fantasy option on the team.
Raphielle Johnson and Noah Rubin sift through the fantasy fallout of Victor Wembanyama’s season-ending injury, highlighting what his absence will mean for De’Aaron Fox, Chris Paul, and Stephon Castle.
With Victor Wembanyama’s absence set to dramatically impact fantasy rosters, Raphielle Johnson and Noah Rubin highlight several players managers should target to soften the blow, including Donovan Clingan and more.
The Rotoworld Basketball Show run through their NBA Rookie of the Year picks, with Stephon Castle molding into a “true star” with the Spurs and Jaylen Wells continuing to shine with the Grizzlies.