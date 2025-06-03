 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

USC v UCLA
How to watch 2025 Big Ten Women’s Basketball tournament: Schedule, bracket, streaming info, results
Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard 2025 - Round One
Winds bring high scores Thursday at Bay Hill, with more in Sunday’s forecast
Miami Dolphins v New York Jets
2025 NFL Free Agency Preview: Top players, best fits, teams with most cap space

Top Clips

nbc_dlb_chargersrebuild_250306.jpg
Does LAC releasing Bosa signal a rebuild?
nbc_roto_76ersceltics_250306.jpg
76ers in trouble against Celtics, could lose big
nbc_ffhh_draftkingslastcall_250306.jpg
Where will Rodgers, Adams play in 2025?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

USC v UCLA
How to watch 2025 Big Ten Women’s Basketball tournament: Schedule, bracket, streaming info, results
Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard 2025 - Round One
Winds bring high scores Thursday at Bay Hill, with more in Sunday’s forecast
Miami Dolphins v New York Jets
2025 NFL Free Agency Preview: Top players, best fits, teams with most cap space

Top Clips

nbc_dlb_chargersrebuild_250306.jpg
Does LAC releasing Bosa signal a rebuild?
nbc_roto_76ersceltics_250306.jpg
76ers in trouble against Celtics, could lose big
nbc_ffhh_draftkingslastcall_250306.jpg
Where will Rodgers, Adams play in 2025?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Fantasy Basketball

Videos

Latest

nbc_roto_rbballgrizzzliesinj_250305.jpg
03:12
Who can Grizzles rely on with Jackson Jr. out?
Dan Titus, Raphielle Johnson, and Noah Rubin dive into the current state of the Memphis Grizzlies, including who can step up following Jaren Jackson Jr.'s injury.
nbc_roto_rbballroy_250305.jpg
02:32
Does Spurs’ Castle deserve Rookie of the Year?
The Rotoworld crew discusses possible candidates to win this year’s NBA Rookie of the Year Award, including Stephon Castle, who leads all rookies in scoring with the Spurs.
nbc_roto_rbballlakers_250305.jpg
02:46
Lakers have ‘exceeded expectations’ with Doncic
The Rotoworld Basketball Show praises JJ Redick and the Lakers for how they have progressed since trading for Luka Doncic and how they have “exceeded expectations” since the All-Star break.
nbc_roto_kyrie_250226.jpg
02:02
Is Kyrie worth selling high on in fantasy?
As the Mavericks slide in the standings, Kyrie Irving’s fantasy trade value becomes more and more interesting.
nbc_roto_barnes_250226.jpg
02:24
Raptors’ priorities could slow Barnes’ production
The RBS guys run through some players fantasy managers can target in return for Scottie Barnes, who might see his output diminish down the stretch.
nbc_roto_thompson_250226.jpg
02:23
How will VanVleet’s return impact Thompson?
Dan Titus, Raphielle Johnson and Noah Rubin discuss the immediate future of Amen Thompson’s fantasy basketball value.
OubreRoto.jpg
03:33
76ers a fantasy wasteland amid dysfunction
Dad Titus, Raphielle Johnson and Noah Rubin discuss the dysfunction with the Philadelphia 76ers, explaining why Kelly Oubre is the only trustworthy fantasy option on the team.
spurs_new_mpx.jpg
02:18
How Wemby’s injury impacts Spurs’ fantasy assets
Raphielle Johnson and Noah Rubin sift through the fantasy fallout of Victor Wembanyama’s season-ending injury, highlighting what his absence will mean for De’Aaron Fox, Chris Paul, and Stephon Castle.
nbc_roto_rwhoops_wembanyamafantasy_250220.jpg
01:25
Pick up Clingan, Williams III with Wembanyama out
With Victor Wembanyama’s absence set to dramatically impact fantasy rosters, Raphielle Johnson and Noah Rubin highlight several players managers should target to soften the blow, including Donovan Clingan and more.
castle.jpg
02:34
Spurs’ Castle has the makings of ‘a true star’
The Rotoworld Basketball Show run through their NBA Rookie of the Year picks, with Stephon Castle molding into a “true star” with the Spurs and Jaylen Wells continuing to shine with the Grizzlies.
Load More