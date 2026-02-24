How to watch No. 13 Michigan State vs. No. 8 Purdue: TV, live stream info, storylines for Thursday’s game

In a Thursday night matchup of ranked Big Ten teams with identical records, eighth-ranked Purdue will play host to 13th-ranked Michigan State on Peacock.

The Boilermakers (12-4 Big Ten, 22-5 overall) have won five of their past six (the lone loss was to then-No. 1 Michigan), righting the ship after a three-game losing skid dropped them out of the top 10.

The Spartans (12-4 Big Ten, 22-5 overall) are tied for second in the Big Ten loss column with four games remaining after being picked to finish sixth in the preseason. It’s an overhauled roster (seven players missing from last year’ 30-win team) that is exceeding expectations.

More information below on No. 13 Michigan State and No. 8 Purdue and how to watch the game.

How to watch No. 13 Michigan State vs. No. 8 Purdue:

When: Thursday, Feb. 26

Thursday, Feb. 26 Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Xfinity and YouTubeTV : NBCSN

: NBCSN Live Stream: Peacock

No. 13 Michigan State:

The Spartans beat Ohio State 66-60 at home Sunday with a plus-17 edge in rebounding (15-4 on offensive boards). Michigan State has been a slow starter, trailing at halftime in six of the past seven games, and they are making only 7.6 3-pointers per game (199th in the country).

But it’s a typical Tom Izzo-coached team that thrives on lockdown defense (opponents averaging 66.1 points per game, 20th in the country) and its size with a plus-12.7 rebound margin that’s third nationally.

Sophomore guard Jeremy Fears Jr. has become a floor leader, pacing the nation with 9.2 assists per game and adding 15 points per game. Coen Carr (11.6 points per game) continues to throw down spectacular dunks while Carson Cooper and Jaxon Kohler are combining for nearly 17 rebounds per game.

No. 8 Purdue:

The Boilermakers crushed Indiana 93-64 at home Friday for their 12th Big Ten victory — the record 11th time in the past 12 seasons they’ve reached that mark.

With the elite backcourt of Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer, Purude’s 19.7 assists per game ranks third in Division I and the 2.16 assist-to-turnover ratio is first nationally. The Boilermakers also make 38% of their 3-pointers, which leads the Big Ten, but they are near the bottom in forcing turnovers (11 per game) and free throw attempts (17.7 per game).

With 20 points against the Hoosiers, Trey Kaufman-Renn (13.3 points, 9 rebounds per game) remains a steady presence, and freshman Omer Mayer added 18 points against Indiana for head coach Matt Painter, who is in his 21st season.

