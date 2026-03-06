 Skip navigation
Bo Horvat scores incredible goal for Islanders off faceoff taken with second left in period

  
Published March 6, 2026 01:51 PM

LOS ANGELES — Bo Horvat scored an incredible goal for the New York Islanders off a faceoff taken with just a second left in the second period of their game against the New York Islanders on Thursday night.

Both teams and the fans in the Kings’ downtown arena were left stunned when Jean-Gabriel Pageau sharply won the draw straight back to Horvat, who one-timed a perfect shot through slot traffic, beating Darcy Kuemper.

The Isles didn’t even need the full final second: Video review confirmed Horvat’s 26th goal of the season had indeed beaten the buzzer, and the officials even put 0.3 seconds back on the clock.

The goal was New York’s first of the night, trimming Los Angeles’ lead to 3-1. The Kings weren’t shaken, however: Alex Laferriere put LA ahead 4-1 with a power-play goal early in the third period.