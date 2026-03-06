 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Olympics: Speed Skating
Jenning de Boo outsprints Jordan Stolz for speed skating world title
NCAA Basketball: North Carolina at Miami (FL)
North Carolina star Caleb Wilson breaks right thumb in practice
Fred Kerley
Fred Kerley suspended 2 years for whereabouts failures

Top Clips

oly26_ssm500_stolzvsdeboo_260306.jpg
Stolz edged by de Boo in 2nd 500m at worlds
nbc_roto_pitcherrvwsleeper_260306.jpg
Pitchers to watch in fantasy draft early rounds
nbc_roto_pitcherprvw_260306.jpg
Fantasy baseball 2026 starting pitcher preview

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Olympics: Speed Skating
Jenning de Boo outsprints Jordan Stolz for speed skating world title
NCAA Basketball: North Carolina at Miami (FL)
North Carolina star Caleb Wilson breaks right thumb in practice
Fred Kerley
Fred Kerley suspended 2 years for whereabouts failures

Top Clips

oly26_ssm500_stolzvsdeboo_260306.jpg
Stolz edged by de Boo in 2nd 500m at worlds
nbc_roto_pitcherrvwsleeper_260306.jpg
Pitchers to watch in fantasy draft early rounds
nbc_roto_pitcherprvw_260306.jpg
Fantasy baseball 2026 starting pitcher preview

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Seattle Kraken sign captain Jordan Eberle to two-year contract extension

  
Published March 6, 2026 04:08 PM

SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken signed captain Jordan Eberle to a two-year contract extension through the 2027-28 season with an average annual value of $5.5 million, general manager Jason Botterill announced Friday morning.

“We’re thrilled to have Jordan under contract for the next two years,” Botterill said in a statement. “Jordan embodies what it means to be a Kraken, and we’re glad we were able to come to terms on an extension. He continues to be a consistent point producer and a great role model for our younger players.”

Eberle, 35, leads the Kraken with 22 goals and 42 points in 59 games. His 22 goals are his most in a year since the 2021-22 season. Eberle has been with the Kraken since the franchise’s inaugural season in 2021-22.

“My family and I love Seattle,” Eberle said. “The organization is world-class, the culture here is incredible and the fans have been amazing since day one. We want to win here, and I really believe we’re building something special in Seattle. I also want to thank Sam Holloway, Ron Francis and Jason Botterill for believing in me.”

Eberle is on track for his most goals in a year since he netted 34 in the 2011-12 season. He ranks second in franchise history in goals (89), as well as third in assists (130) and points (219).

Eberle was the No. 22 overall pick in the 2