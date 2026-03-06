Seattle Kraken sign captain Jordan Eberle to two-year contract extension

SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken signed captain Jordan Eberle to a two-year contract extension through the 2027-28 season with an average annual value of $5.5 million, general manager Jason Botterill announced Friday morning.

“We’re thrilled to have Jordan under contract for the next two years,” Botterill said in a statement. “Jordan embodies what it means to be a Kraken, and we’re glad we were able to come to terms on an extension. He continues to be a consistent point producer and a great role model for our younger players.”

Eberle, 35, leads the Kraken with 22 goals and 42 points in 59 games. His 22 goals are his most in a year since the 2021-22 season. Eberle has been with the Kraken since the franchise’s inaugural season in 2021-22.

“My family and I love Seattle,” Eberle said. “The organization is world-class, the culture here is incredible and the fans have been amazing since day one. We want to win here, and I really believe we’re building something special in Seattle. I also want to thank Sam Holloway, Ron Francis and Jason Botterill for believing in me.”

Eberle is on track for his most goals in a year since he netted 34 in the 2011-12 season. He ranks second in franchise history in goals (89), as well as third in assists (130) and points (219).

Eberle was the No. 22 overall pick in the 2