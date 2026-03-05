 Skip navigation
Stars acquire defenseman Tyler Myers in a trade with the Canucks

  
Published March 4, 2026 07:44 PM
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Vancouver Canucks

Feb 25, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers (57) warms up prior to the game against the Winnipeg Jets at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Simon Fearn-Imagn Images

Simon Fearn-Imagn Images

The Dallas Stars answered a division rival’s latest move ahead of the NHL trade deadline with a significant one of their own.

Dallas acquired defenseman Tyler Myers from the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday in exchange for a 2027 second-round pick and a 2029 fourth-rounder. Vancouver is retaining half of Myers’ $3 million salary for the remainder of this season and next, meaning the Stars get him at a modest $1.5 million hit for two possible playoff runs.

Myers, a 6-foot-6 right-handed shooter, is in his 17th season in the league and seventh with the Canucks at age 36. The Stars were looking to add depth to their blue line and could also still add up front before the trade deadline on Friday.

“Tyler is a veteran defenseman that will immediately add to our group,” Dallas general manager Jim Nill said. “His ability to play on the right side will give us an added element of flexibility on the blueline.”

Minnesota, likely Dallas’ first-round opponent, made a trade for depth center Michael McCarron on Tuesday night. The Wild also may not be done dealing, with a high-end center on general manager Bill Guerin’s shopping list.

Among the candidates for that role is Vincent Trocheck of the New York Rangers, one of several teams who have declared they are open for business as sellers.

Two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida is now in that mode after losing three in a row in regulation, and the signing Wednesday of journeyman goaltender Louis Domingue may or may not signal the Panthers’ intentions. Sergei Bobrovsky, who has backstopped them to the back-to-back titles and three consecutive trips to the final and twice won the Vezina Trophy as the league’s best goalie, is unsigned beyond this season.

While it might seem crazy to envision Bobrovsky getting traded, fellow pending free agent teammates A.J. Greer, Jeff Petry and others could fetch some value.

Toronto, whose active NHL-best nine-year playoff streak is almost certainly coming to an end, also has assets to move. The Maple Leafs are not dressing Scott Laughton, Bobby McMann and Oliver Ekman-Larsson at New Jersey on Wednesday night as talks to trade them get close to the finish line.

“It’s obviously a tough time for everybody, no matter what team you’re on,” Ekman-Larsson said following the morning skate. “At the same time, you know what you sign up for, and you know that that’s the case around the league.”

Not getting traded — again — is winger Kiefer Sherwood, who signed a five-year, $28.75 million extension to stay with San Jose. The Sharks got Sherwood from Vancouver on Jan. 19, understanding they could keep him or flip him.