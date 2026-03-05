 Skip navigation
Sharks sign Kiefer Sherwood to a 5-year, $28.75 million extension

  
Published March 4, 2026 07:52 PM
Mar 3, 2026; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks left wing Kiefer Sherwood (44) skates onto the ice before the start of the first period against the Montreal Canadiens at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The San Jose Sharks signed forward Kiefer Sherwood on Wednesday to a five-year, $28.75 million extension six weeks after acquiring him in a trade from Vancouver.

The Sharks dealt 2026 and ’27 second-round draft picks and minor league defenseman Cole Clayton to Vancouver for the 30-year-old Sherwood on Jan. 19 and hoped to lock up the pending free agent with a long-term deal before Friday’s trade deadline.

“We are very excited to have Kiefer remain in San Jose and be part of the group that we are building,” general manager Mike Grier said. “The ingredients he brings to our lineup on a nightly basis blend extremely well with the skill sets of his teammates and we look forward to his contributions in the years to come.”

San Jose got the deal done a day after Sherwood scored his first goal in five games for the Sharks when he scored on the power play for the game-winner against Montreal.

Sherwood was hurt when he was acquired from the Canucks and has one goal and one assist in five games with San Jose. Sherwood led the Canucks with 17 goals through their first 48 games. He also has six assists.

The Sharks have won three straight games and entered the day Wednesday just out of playoff positioning with 64 points in 59 games. Edmonton is currently in the final wild-card spot with 68 points in 62 games, while Seattle is in third place in the Pacific Division with 67 points in 60 games.

Sherwood has 61 goals and 62 assists in 314 career games with 47 of those goals coming since the start of the 2023-24 season.