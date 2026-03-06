Sharks sign goalie Alex Nedeljkovic to two-year, $6 million contract extension

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The San Jose Sharks signed goalie Alex Nedeljkovic to a two-year, $6 million contract extension before the trade deadline on Friday.

The 30-year-old Nedeljkovic was a pending free agent and could have been dealt away but now will remain in San Jose to team with Yaroslav Askarov in net for the near future.

Nedeljkovic has an 11-9-2 record with a 2.83 goals against average and .902 save percentage in 26 games in his first season with the Sharks. He has won six of his last seven starts with a .935 save percentage and 1.99 goals allowed per game in those outings.

Nedeljkovic is in his ninth season in the NHL and has an 85-69-29 career record with a 2.97 goals against average and .903 save percentage with Carolina, Detroit, Pittsburgh and San Jose.

Nedeljkovic is the second player the Sharks signed to an extension this week leading up to the trade deadline. San Jose signed forward Kiefer Sherwood to a five-year, $28.75 million extension on Wednesday, six weeks after acquiring him in a trade from Vancouver.

The Sharks have won three straight games and entered the day three points out of a playoff spot in the Western Conference.