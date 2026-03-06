Sharks sign goalie Alex Nedeljkovic to two-year, $6 million contract extension

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Minnesota Wild at Chicago Blackhawks
Minnesota Wild active before NHL trade deadline, acquire Nick Foligno, Bobby Brink
NHL: Florida Panthers at New York Islanders
Bo Horvat scores incredible goal for Islanders off faceoff taken with second left in period
NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Memphis Grizzlies
Fantasy Basketball Weekend Must-Starts: Jrue Holiday set to continue blazing hot stretch

Top Clips

nbc_enjoy_dk_v2_260306.jpg
Booker among best bets for NBA Friday
nbc_enjoy_castle_v2_260306.jpg
Spurs have ‘everything’ to compete for NBA title
nbc_dps_ianrapoportinterview_260306.jpg
Rapoport breaks down top free agency storylines

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Minnesota Wild at Chicago Blackhawks
Minnesota Wild active before NHL trade deadline, acquire Nick Foligno, Bobby Brink
NHL: Florida Panthers at New York Islanders
Bo Horvat scores incredible goal for Islanders off faceoff taken with second left in period
NBA: Portland Trail Blazers at Memphis Grizzlies
Fantasy Basketball Weekend Must-Starts: Jrue Holiday set to continue blazing hot stretch

Top Clips

nbc_enjoy_dk_v2_260306.jpg
Booker among best bets for NBA Friday
nbc_enjoy_castle_v2_260306.jpg
Spurs have ‘everything’ to compete for NBA title
nbc_dps_ianrapoportinterview_260306.jpg
Rapoport breaks down top free agency storylines

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Sharks sign goalie Alex Nedeljkovic to two-year, $6 million contract extension

  
Published March 6, 2026 01:52 PM

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The San Jose Sharks signed goalie Alex Nedeljkovic to a two-year, $6 million contract extension before the trade deadline on Friday.

The 30-year-old Nedeljkovic was a pending free agent and could have been dealt away but now will remain in San Jose to team with Yaroslav Askarov in net for the near future.

Nedeljkovic has an 11-9-2 record with a 2.83 goals against average and .902 save percentage in 26 games in his first season with the Sharks. He has won six of his last seven starts with a .935 save percentage and 1.99 goals allowed per game in those outings.

Nedeljkovic is in his ninth season in the NHL and has an 85-69-29 career record with a 2.97 goals against average and .903 save percentage with Carolina, Detroit, Pittsburgh and San Jose.

Nedeljkovic is the second player the Sharks signed to an extension this week leading up to the trade deadline. San Jose signed forward Kiefer Sherwood to a five-year, $28.75 million extension on Wednesday, six weeks after acquiring him in a trade from Vancouver.

The Sharks have won three straight games and entered the day three points out of a playoff spot in the Western Conference.