How to watch USA Swimming Pro Series Austin

Katie Ledecky, Summer McIntosh, Leon Marchand and Caeleb Dressel headline the first USA Swimming Pro Series meet of 2026 in Austin, Texas, this week, airing live on Peacock.

USA Swimming Pro Series Austin Broadcast Schedule

Day Time (ET) Platform Wednesday 5 p.m. USA Swimming Network Thursday 7 p.m. Peacock Friday 7 p.m. Peacock Saturday 7 p.m. USA Swimming Network

The full entry list is here.

Some of the top matchups based on entries include Ledecky versus Claire Weinstein in the 400m freestyle, McIntosh versus American Regan Smith in the 100m butterfly, Marchand versus Americans Shaine Casas and Carson Foster in the 200m individual medley and Dressel versus Jack Alexy — all of those finals on Thursday.

Swimmers are preparing for the biggest meets of 2026 — the Pan Pacific Championships and the European Championships, both in August.

Pan Pacs, held in Irvine, California, are for swimmers from non-European countries. The U.S. roster for Pan Pacs was determined this past summer.