 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2026 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 250 Max Anstie jumps finish line.JPG
SMX 2026 250 results, highlights, finish at Anaheim 1: Max Anstie sets record as oldest class winner
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Indiana v Maryland
How to watch Indiana vs. No. 12 Michigan State: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game
Nolan Arenado
Diamondbacks acquire 8-time All-Star 3B Nolan Arenado in a deal with the Cardinals

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_bestwaiverv2_260113.jpg
Stafford beats surprise WR for 2025 top waiver add
tomlin_new_thumbnail.jpg
Tomlin steps down after 19 seasons with Steelers
harden_mpx.jpg
Harden passes Shaq in NBA’s all-time scoring list

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2026 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 250 Max Anstie jumps finish line.JPG
SMX 2026 250 results, highlights, finish at Anaheim 1: Max Anstie sets record as oldest class winner
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Indiana v Maryland
How to watch Indiana vs. No. 12 Michigan State: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game
Nolan Arenado
Diamondbacks acquire 8-time All-Star 3B Nolan Arenado in a deal with the Cardinals

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_bestwaiverv2_260113.jpg
Stafford beats surprise WR for 2025 top waiver add
tomlin_new_thumbnail.jpg
Tomlin steps down after 19 seasons with Steelers
harden_mpx.jpg
Harden passes Shaq in NBA’s all-time scoring list

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

How to watch USA Swimming Pro Series Austin

  
Published January 13, 2026 03:41 PM

Katie Ledecky, Summer McIntosh, Leon Marchand and Caeleb Dressel headline the first USA Swimming Pro Series meet of 2026 in Austin, Texas, this week, airing live on Peacock.

USA Swimming Pro Series Austin Broadcast Schedule

DayTime (ET)Platform
Wednesday5 p.m.USA Swimming Network
Thursday7 p.m.Peacock
Friday7 p.m.Peacock, NBCSN
Saturday7 p.m.USA Swimming Network

The full entry list is here.

Some of the top matchups based on entries include Ledecky versus Claire Weinstein in the 400m freestyle, McIntosh versus American Regan Smith in the 100m butterfly, Marchand versus Americans Shaine Casas and Carson Foster in the 200m individual medley and Dressel versus Jack Alexy — all of those finals on Thursday.

Swimmers are preparing for the biggest meets of 2026 — the Pan Pacific Championships and the European Championships, both in August.

Pan Pacs, held in Irvine, California, are for swimmers from non-European countries. The U.S. roster for Pan Pacs was determined this past summer.