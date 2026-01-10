 Skip navigation
Top News

NCAA Basketball: Tennessee at Florida
Boogie Fland delivers his best game at Florida and leads the way against No. 21 Tennessee, 91-67
team_changes_260109.jpg
SuperMotocross 2026 season opener 450 qualification: Eli Tomac sets fastest time early
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SX 2025 Rd 08 Daytona Levi Kitchen face closeup.jpg
SuperMotocross 2026 season opener 250 qualification: Levi Kitchen fastest in Q1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

Aaryn_MPX.jpg
DB Washington commits to USC at All-American Bowl
nbc_cbb_sampsonreax_260109.jpg
Can Sampson, Houston get over the hump?
nbc_rtf_nosec_260110.jpg
Why no SEC team has made the title game recently

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jamarques Lawrence scores 27 to help No. 10 Nebraska overcome 16-point deficit to beat Indiana 83-77

  
Published January 10, 2026 02:40 PM

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Jamarques Lawrence scored a career-high 27 points and Rienk Mast added 13 points and six rebounds Saturday to help Nebraska overcome a 16-point second-half deficit and extend major college basketball’s longest winning streak to 20 games with an 83-77 victory at Indiana.

The Big Ten Conference co-leaders became the first Power Four team to start 16-0, opened conference play at 5-0 for the first time since 1965-66 and could soon ascend to their highest ranking in school history. Nebraska reached No. 8 in 1965-66.

The Cornhuskers also won five straight over the Hoosiers (12-4, 3-2), this one coming after facing their biggest halftime deficit all season at 39-30.

Lamar Wilkerson scored 32 points and made five 3-pointers to lead Indiana, which had won its previous four games under first-year coach Darian DeVries. Tucker DeVries, the coach’s son, finished with 17 points and six rebounds.

The game was played less than 24 hours after Indiana advanced to its first national championship game in football, and fans arrived to Assembly Hall decked out in sweatshirts that read “Football School” and “Rose Bowl champions.” But the basketball team couldn’t extend the celebration after closing the first half on a 12-2 spurt and opening the second half on a 10-3 run capped by Wilkerson’s four-point play to make it 49-33 with 17:42 left.

Nebraska finally responded with consecutive 3-pointers from Sam Hoiberg, Lawrence and Pryce Sandfort before getting back-to-back layups to tie the score at 55. It took the lead for good when Sandfort’s 3 made it 65-62, setting up the Cornhuskers’ strong finish.

Sandfort had 12 points for the Cornhuskers.

Up next

Nebraska: Hosts Oregon on Tuesday.

Indiana: Will try to rebound Tuesday at No. 12 Michigan State.