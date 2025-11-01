 Skip navigation
MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto Blue Jays
Dodgers at Blue Jays - World Series Game 7 prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, stats
nbc_golf_lpgamaybankrd2_251031.jpg
Hye-Jin Choi takes four-shot lead into final round of LPGA's Maybank Championship
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
NCAA Football: North Carolina at Syracuse
Bill Belichick wins first ACC game as North Carolina rallies to defeat Syracuse 27-10

nbc_nba_denvspor_251031.jpg
HLs: Blazers fend off Jokic, Nuggets in tight win
nbc_nba_nopvslac_251031.jpg
HLs: Clippers escape Pelicans in nail-biter finish
HLs: Luka drops 44 in return, Lakers top Grizzlies
HLs: Luka drops 44 in return, Lakers top Grizzlies

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Devils sign veteran goalie Jacob Markstrom to $12 million, 2-year contract

  
Published November 1, 2025 09:09 AM

NEWARK, N.J. — The New Jersey Devils signed goalie Jacob Markstrom to a $12 million, two-year extension Friday despite a slow start to the season that included an injury.

The new contract has the same value as Markstrom’s expiring $36 million, six-year deal. New Jersey acquired the 16-year veteran during the 2024 offseason.

Markstrom is 2-2 with a 5.13 goals-against average and .830 save percentage in four games this season. The 35-year-old Swede missed two weeks with an injury before returning and giving up all eight goals in an 8-4 loss to Colorado.

Markstrom was 26-16-6 with a 2.50 goals-against average, a .900 save percentage and four shutouts last season, his first with the Devils. New Jersey is his fourth team.

A second-round draft pick by Florida Panthers in 2008, Markstrom is 243-214-63 with a 2.72 goals-against average, a .908 save percentage and 24 shutouts in 538 regular-season games (520 starts).

Markstrom has a 2.88 goals-against average in 31 playoff games. He started all five games of a first-round playoff series loss to Carolina last season.