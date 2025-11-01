Devils sign veteran goalie Jacob Markstrom to $12 million, 2-year contract

NEWARK, N.J. — The New Jersey Devils signed goalie Jacob Markstrom to a $12 million, two-year extension Friday despite a slow start to the season that included an injury.

The new contract has the same value as Markstrom’s expiring $36 million, six-year deal. New Jersey acquired the 16-year veteran during the 2024 offseason.

Markstrom is 2-2 with a 5.13 goals-against average and .830 save percentage in four games this season. The 35-year-old Swede missed two weeks with an injury before returning and giving up all eight goals in an 8-4 loss to Colorado.

Markstrom was 26-16-6 with a 2.50 goals-against average, a .900 save percentage and four shutouts last season, his first with the Devils. New Jersey is his fourth team.

A second-round draft pick by Florida Panthers in 2008, Markstrom is 243-214-63 with a 2.72 goals-against average, a .908 save percentage and 24 shutouts in 538 regular-season games (520 starts).

Markstrom has a 2.88 goals-against average in 31 playoff games. He started all five games of a first-round playoff series loss to Carolina last season.