 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

San Francisco 49ers v Indianapolis Colts
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 17 of 2025 season
Mikaela Shiffrin
Olympic sports weekend preview: Mikaela Shiffrin can extend historic slalom dominance
Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics
2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics daily competition schedule

Top Clips

nbc_nba_minvden_jokichl_251225.jpg
HLs: Jokic drops 56 in Nuggets’ Christmas win
nbc_nba_knicks4thqtrcomeback_251225.jpg
Highlights: Brunson leads Knicks’ comeback
nbc_fnia_benjohnsonintvv2_251224.jpg
Talkin’ Ball: Bears ‘bought into’ Johnson as HC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

San Francisco 49ers v Indianapolis Colts
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 17 of 2025 season
Mikaela Shiffrin
Olympic sports weekend preview: Mikaela Shiffrin can extend historic slalom dominance
Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics
2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics daily competition schedule

Top Clips

nbc_nba_minvden_jokichl_251225.jpg
HLs: Jokic drops 56 in Nuggets’ Christmas win
nbc_nba_knicks4thqtrcomeback_251225.jpg
Highlights: Brunson leads Knicks’ comeback
nbc_fnia_benjohnsonintvv2_251224.jpg
Talkin’ Ball: Bears ‘bought into’ Johnson as HC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Left fielder Tyler Soderstrom reaches $86M, 7-year agreement with Athletics

  
Published December 26, 2025 08:52 AM

Left fielder Tyler Soderstrom and the Athletics have agreed to an $86 million, seven-year contract, according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations.

The deal includes a club option for an eighth season, the person told The Associated Press on Thursday, speaking on condition of anonymity because the agreement has not been finalized.

Soderstrom’s agreement, which is subject to a successful physical, contains bonus provisions that could raise its value to $131 million, the person said.

Soderstrom started 145 of the 158 games he played this year — 100 of those starts in left field — his first full major league season after making his debut in 2023 and playing 45 games before 61 last year. He batted .276 with 25 home runs and 93 RBIs with 141 strikeouts and 55 walks this past season.

Drafted 26th overall by the A’s in 2020, the 24-year-old Soderstrom has locked in a long-term contract to stay close to where he grew up in Turlock, California. He was on track to become eligible for arbitration after the 2026 season and for free agency after the 2029 season.

Planning to move to Las Vegas for 2028, the A’s last offseason agreed to a $60 million, five-year contract with designated hitter/outfielder Brent Rooker and a $65.5 million, seven-year deal with outfielder Lawrence Butler. The team is entering the second of three planned seasons at a Triple-A ballpark in West Sacramento.