Foster Griffin and Nationals finalize 1-year, $5.5 million contract

  
Murakami has to improve on 'contact issues' in MLB
As Munetaka Murakami signs with the Chicago White Sox, Eric Samulski details what Murakami has to do to be a relevant fantasy player as he transitions to the MLB.

WASHINGTON — Left-hander Foster Griffin and the Washington Nationals finalized a $5.5 million contract.

Griffin, who pitched in Japan for the Central League’s Yomiuri Giants the past three years, is the first free agent signing for new Nationals president of baseball operations Paul Toboni, hired by the team in late September.

The 30-year-old Griffin was a first-round pick by the Kansas City Royals in Major League Baseball’s 2014 amateur draft and made his big league debut with that franchise in 2020.

Griffin also appeared with the Royals and Toronto Blue Jays in 2022, and his full experience in the majors consists of seven games, all in relief, with a 1-0 record and a 6.75 ERA.

Toboni is beginning the job of reconstructing the Nationals, who fired president and general manager Mike Rizzo and manager Dave Martinez in July. They have endured six consecutive losing seasons since winning the World Series in 2019, including a 66-96 record this year that placed Washington 14th out of 15 clubs in the National League.