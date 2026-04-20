Red Sox right-hander Sonny Gray leaves game against Tigers because of hamstring tightness

BOSTON — Red Sox starter Sonny Gray left because of right hamstring tightness in the third inning of the Patriots’ Day game against the Detroit Tigers.

Gray just had walked Gleyber Torres when he started bending down, stretching and bending his right leg. Pitching coach Andrew Bailey and catcher Carlos Narváez came out to visit.

Shortly after, manager Alex Cora and a trainer came out. Gray took a few warmup throws and, after a brief conversation, he walked off the field.

He was replaced by left-hander Danny Coulombe.

The 36-year-old Gray entered the day 2-1 with a 4.43 ERA. He was acquired in a trade from St. Louis in November.