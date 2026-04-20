Orioles vs. Royals prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 20

The Baltimore Orioles (10-12) head to Kauffman Stadium tonight to begin a three-game series against the struggling Kansas City Royals (7-15).

The O’s lost two of three over the weekend to the Guardians in Cleveland. They have lost six of their last ten games. At the core of their issues is a lack of run production. Baltimore has scored just 91 runs this season which ranks T9 among 15 American League teams. They rank T20 in all of baseball. The big boppers in the Baltimore lineup have not been coming up big so far this season. Gunnar Henderson is hitting .204, Pete Alonso .207 with but two home runs, and Adley Rutschman remains sidelined with an ankle injury.

You think run production is an issue in Baltimore? Hah! Kansas City ranks dead last in baseball with a putrid 71 runs scored in 22 games. The next closest team in the American League are the White Sox with 82 runs scored in 22 games. As a result, the Royals have lost seven in a row and now sit last in the AL Central. Bobby Witt Jr. has been on base 29 times in April and has scored only three runs.

The pitching matchup features Orioles righty Kyle Bradish taking on KC right-hander Seth Lugo. Lugo has been a standout performer for Kansas City thus far pitching to a 1.48 ERA. Bradish needs a solid start to get his season on track. The 29-year-old has allowed 12 earned runs in 19.2 innings.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game Details and How to Watch: Orioles vs. Royals

Date: Monday, April 20, 2026

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: Kauffman Stadium

City: Kansas City, MO

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, FS1, MASN, Royals.TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

The Latest Odds: Orioles vs. Royals

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Baltimore Orioles (-115), Kansas City Royals (-105)

Spread: Orioles -1.5 (+139), Royals +1.5 (-168)

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable Starting Pitchers: Orioles vs. Royals

Pitching matchup for April 20:



Orioles: Kyle Bradish

Season Totals: 19.2 IP, 1-2, 5.49 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 21K, 10 BB

Kyle Bradish Season Totals: 19.2 IP, 1-2, 5.49 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 21K, 10 BB Royals: Seth Lugo

Season Totals: 24.1 IP, 1-1, 1.48 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 21K, 6 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Orioles vs. Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. is 6-15 over his last 4 games with 3 RBIs and 3 runs scored

is 6-15 over his last 4 games with 3 RBIs and 3 runs scored Salvador Perez is 5 for his last 45 (.111) with 1 extra base hit

is 5 for his last 45 (.111) with 1 extra base hit Taylor Ward is hitting .267 over his last 4 games but .294 in April (17 games)

is hitting .267 over his last 4 games but .294 in April (17 games) Jeremiah Jackson has hit safely in 11 of 15 games in April (.315)

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Pick up Keller off waiver wire with Duran out Eric Samulski dives into how the Phillies will approach replacing closer Jhoan Duran while on the 15-day IL with an oblique strain, pointing out Brad Keller is most likely to take his place.

Top Betting Trends & Insights: Orioles vs. Royals

The Royals are 8-14 on the Run Line this season

The O’s are 8-14 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 12 times in Baltimore’s 22 games this season (12-10)

The OVER has cashed an MLB-worst 7 times in the Royals’ 22 games this season (7-15)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions: Orioles vs. Royals

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Orioles and the Royals:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Royals on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Run Line.

Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total UNDER 9.0.



Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: