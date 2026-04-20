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Twins’ Mick Abel lands on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation

  
Published April 20, 2026 02:08 PM
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MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins placed right-hander Mick Abel on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation.

The move was made retroactive.

Abel, 24, is 1-2 with a 3.98 ERA in four games, including three starts. He set a career high with 10 strikeouts over seven innings in a 6-0 win over Boston. Abel has not allowed a run in 14 consecutive innings.

The Twins said they would make a corresponding roster move before their game at the New York Mets.

Abel was acquired from the Philadelphia Phillies at last year’s trade deadline for closer Jhoan Duran.