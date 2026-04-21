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Martinook’s goal lifts Hurricanes past Senators 3-2 in 2OT in NHL playoffs

  
Published April 21, 2026 12:03 AM
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Ottawa Senators at Carolina Hurricanes

Apr 20, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Seth Jarvis (24) and Ottawa Senators right wing Drake Batherson (19) battle in the first overtime period in game two of the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images

James Guillory-Imagn Images

RALEIGH, N.C. — Jordan Martinook beat Linus Ullmark from the slot at 13:53 of the second overtime to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Ottawa Senators 3-2 on Monday night and take a 2-0 lead in their first-round series in the NHL playoffs.

Martinook — who was stopped on a penalty shot in the first OT — kept the winning play alive by chasing down a loose rebound toward the boards to keep the possession in the offensive zone. Moments later, Nikolaj Ehlers found Martinook between the circles to beat Ullmark, who was partially shielded by Carolina captain Jordan Staal at the top of the crease.

That set off a mob celebration by the Hurricanes around Martinook in a corner of the ice, ending a game that saw them hang on despite blowing a 2-0 lead and having an apparent winner by Mark Jankowski waved off in the first overtime due to an offside call on review.

The series moves to Canada’s capital for Game 3 on Thursday.