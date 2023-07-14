 Skip navigation
Detroit Tigers v Colorado Rockies
MLB Best Bets, July 14: Yankees vs Rockies
  Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
AUTO: JUL 16 NASCAR Xfinity Series Crayon 200
NASCAR Friday schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Budapest 2022 FINA World Championships: Swimming - Day 2
Benedetta Pilato, Yang Junxuan not entered to defend swimming world titles

nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyreaction_230713.jpg
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf
nbc_golf_gc_hunanandmcilroy_230713.jpg
An, McIlroy start strong at Genesis Scottish Open
nbc_golf_barbasolrd1_230713.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Barbasol Championship, Round 1

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Detroit Tigers v Colorado Rockies
MLB Best Bets, July 14: Yankees vs Rockies
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
AUTO: JUL 16 NASCAR Xfinity Series Crayon 200
NASCAR Friday schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Budapest 2022 FINA World Championships: Swimming - Day 2
Benedetta Pilato, Yang Junxuan not entered to defend swimming world titles

nbc_golf_gc_mcilroyreaction_230713.jpg
McIlroy would rather retire than play in LIV Golf
nbc_golf_gc_hunanandmcilroy_230713.jpg
An, McIlroy start strong at Genesis Scottish Open
nbc_golf_barbasolrd1_230713.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Barbasol Championship, Round 1

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Philadelphia Flyers

Philadelphia
Flyers

NHL: Florida Panthers at Philadelphia Flyers
Flyers sign defenseman York and agree with forward Cates on 2-year contracts
The Philadelphia Flyers have signed defenseman Cam York and forward Noah Cates on two-year deals, the team announced Monday.
2022 Philadelphia Flyers Regular Season Overview
Division Rank 7th Eastern Metropolitan
Wins 31
Losses 38
Goals per Game 2.7
Penalty Minutes 855
Shutouts 3
Head Coach John Tortorella
Vegas Golden Knights v Dallas Stars - Game Six
Flyers sign defenseman Marc Staal to a 1-year deal while the Leafs add Max Domi
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
NHL: NHL Draft
Gary Bettman urges fans to boo him, honors David Poile to kick off NHL draft
NHL: NHL Draft
Rebuilding Flyers willing to be patient with top pick Matvei Michkov of Russia
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Philadelphia Flyers
Kevin Hayes traded from the Flyers to the Blues for a 6th-round pick in 2024
NHL: Nashville Predators at Columbus Blue Jackets
NHLPA launches a new program to help players prepare for life outside of hockey

Rotoworld Player News

  • 8479772.jpg
    Zack MacEwen
    LAK Right Wing #17
    Zack MacEwen has agreed to a one-year contract with the Philadelphia Flyers.
    MacEwen and the Flyers had an arbitration hearing scheduled for Aug. 8, but settled ahead of that process on a one-year deal worth $925,000. He accounted for three goals, nine points, 110 penalty minutes, 82 shots and 159 hits in 75 games during the 2021-22 season.

  • 5776.jpg
    Owen Tippett
    PHI Right Wing #74
    The Philadelphia Flyers have signed Owen Tippett to a two-year, $3 million contract.
    Tippett had 10 goals and 21 points in 63 contests with the Panthers and Flyers last season. He was averaging just 12:32 minutes in Florida, but that jumped to 15:12 minutes after the Flyers acquired him. He hasn’t produced as hoped up to this point, but with a bigger opportunity in Philadelphia, he could make some significant strides next season.

  Rocky Thompson
    PHI Coaching Staff
    Rocky Thompson will join the Philadelphia Flyers’ coaching staff.
    Thompson served as an associate coach with the San Jose Sharks in 2020-21. Prior to that, he was the bench boss of the AHL’s Chicago Wolves for three straight campaigns. One of Thompson’s primary duties is expected to be managing the Flyers’ power play. It will be a tough assignment given that the Flyers ranked dead last in the league last season with a 12.6% success rate. “Rocky is an important addition to our staff and we are excited to start working with him,” Flyers head coach John Tortorella said. “He has a sharp mind and eye for the game but from the first time we sat down to speak it was clear that he brings enthusiasm and a high-level of energy needed for this job. His communication skills are going to be vital to our locker room.”

  • 8479550.jpg
    Tanner Laczynski
    PHI Center #58
    Tanner Laczynski has signed a two-year, $1.525 million contract with the Philadelphia Flyers.
    Laczynski had seven goals and 17 points in 28 AHL contests last season. The 25-year-old forward only has six games worth of NHL experience, but a hip injury that required surgery is part of the reason for that.

  • 8481553.jpg
    Bobby Brink
    PHI Right Wing #46
    Bobby Brink has undergone hip surgery to repair a torn labrum.
    Brink is expected to need five months to recover, so he’ll miss the first chunk of the season. It’s an unfortunate setback for the 21-year-old, who had a fantastic campaign with the University of Denver in 2021-22 and then joined the Flyers, where he registered four assists in 10 games.

  Brad Shaw
    PHI Coaching Staff
    Flyers bench boss John Tortorella will be looking to Brad Shaw to help guide the team’s defense.
    “I think he’s going to do great stuff for our young defense and trying to develop some of these kids, see if they can play in the league and see if they can progress,” Tortorella said of Shaw. “He has great communication skills, he’s a veteran guy, he’s played the position in the league.” Tortorella also described Shaw as one of the best penalty killing coaches he’s ever been around. Even so, Shaw has a tall task ahead of him. The Flyers allowed 3.59 goals per game last season, which was the sixth worst in the league and they had the seventh worst penalty kill at 75.7%. Working on those weaknesses will be vital for the Flyers if they are to beat the odds and make the playoffs next season.

  • 8475176.jpg
    Ryan Ellis
    PHI Defense #94
    Ryan Ellis’ availability for the start of training camp remains uncertain.
    Ellis only played in four games last season due to a pelvic injury. Philadelphia GM Chuck Fletcher said roughly a month ago that Ellis was making progress, but that it was difficult to predict how his rehab would go. So has the last month provided any clarity about his timetable? Listening to Flyers coach John Tortorella, it doesn’t sound like it. “I’ve talked to Ryan twice — once at the practice facility a few weeks ago, we had a conversation,” Tortorella said. “It’s funny, I just called him today, left a message just to check on his rehab. I’m not sure. I’m not going to sit here and lie to you and say he’s going to be ready to go. I’m not sure. I don’t think he’s sure. So that’s something we’re going to have to monitor and see where we go. If he’s healthy and he’s ready to go mentally to play, it’s a huge plus for our back end, both defensively and offensively. But we’re going to have to wait and see, we’ll see what happens.”

  • Tony DeAngelo.jpg
    Tony DeAngelo
    PHI Defense #77
    Flyers head coach John Tortorella offered a passionate defense of Tony DeAngelo.
    “The thing that bothers me and some of the things I’ve read is people are upset about Tony DeAngelo,” Tortorella said. “Tony DeAngelo’s a hell of a player, Tony DeAngelo has personality. Is he going to say and do some stupid stuff? You’re damn right he is. But I’d rather have a guy doing stupid stuff than having a choir boy here just going about your business. You don’t win that way, you don’t win championships, you don’t build a team without any personality. Tony’s going to bring that and, plus, he’s a hell of a player.” DeAngelo’s tenure with the Rangers ended after he reportedly got into an altercation with his own goaltender, Alexandar Georgiev, so it’s not just that DeAngelo has personality. That said his time with Carolina went better and while there are on-ice reasons to criticize DeAngelo too - most notably his defensive play - we’ll see how he works under Tortorella. If nothing else, DeAngelo has to appreciate his head coach going to bat for him in such a strong way.

  • 8480019.jpg
    Isaac Ratcliffe
    PHI Left Wing #76
    Isaac Ratcliffe has inked a one-year, two-way contract with the Philadelphia Flyers.
    Ratcliffe will come with a $813,750 cap hit if he plays in the NHL. He had 11 goals and 28 points in 59 AHL contests as well as a goal and four points in 10 games with Philadelphia last season.

  • 8479772.jpg
    Zack MacEwen
    LAK Right Wing #17
    Zack MacEwen has chosen to file for salary arbitration.
    MacEwen picked up three goals, nine points, 110 penalty minutes, 82 shots and 159 hits in 75 games last season. He is coming off a two-year, $1.65 million agreement.