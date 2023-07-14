Flyers bench boss John Tortorella will be looking to Brad Shaw to help guide the team’s defense.

“I think he’s going to do great stuff for our young defense and trying to develop some of these kids, see if they can play in the league and see if they can progress,” Tortorella said of Shaw. “He has great communication skills, he’s a veteran guy, he’s played the position in the league.” Tortorella also described Shaw as one of the best penalty killing coaches he’s ever been around. Even so, Shaw has a tall task ahead of him. The Flyers allowed 3.59 goals per game last season, which was the sixth worst in the league and they had the seventh worst penalty kill at 75.7%. Working on those weaknesses will be vital for the Flyers if they are to beat the odds and make the playoffs next season.



