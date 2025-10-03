Ducks sign promising young defenseman Jackson LaCombe to 8-year, $72 million contract extension

Jackson LaCombe signed an eight-year, $72 million contract extension with the Anaheim Ducks, keeping the rising young defenseman with the club through the 2033-34 season.

After just two full NHL seasons, the 24-year-old LaCombe has emerged as an elite two-way defenseman who is under consideration for the U.S. Olympic team roster.

The Ducks welcomed LaCombe’s eagerness to commit his long-term future to Anaheim before he reached restricted free agency next summer, and general manager Pat Verbeek signed him to the richest contract ever given out by the team, although others had larger average annual values.

“Both sides were looking at long-term deals, so I think it came together pretty quickly,” Verbeek told reporters in Irvine after the Ducks’ practice. “What we’re all trying to gauge the landscape of where salaries are going (with the future NHL salary cap), so I feel really comfortable with the contract and the character of Jackson LaCombe. And the player, and I still think there’s lots of upside and growth in his game. I think the best is still to come from Jackson.”

LaCombe went straight to the NHL from the University of Minnesota in April 2023, and he has recorded 16 goals and 44 assists over 148 games with Anaheim. He emerged as the Ducks’ most dependable defenseman with remarkable speed, leading the roster in ice time last season and filling a major role on their power play.

LaCombe’s teammates doused him with water when he returned to the dressing room after signing his contract at their training complex.

“I love it here,′ LaCombe told reporters. ”I love being here. I love playing here. I love all my teammates here, too, so for me it was an easy decision. ... It’s easy to live here. You could say the weather (is a positive) and the place is so nice, but just the group we have has been great for me. Everybody has been so welcoming for the last two years, so I’m grateful for that and I’m just excited to be here for a long time.”

The Ducks missed the playoffs last spring for the seventh consecutive season, but LaCombe was one of their brightest spots. His responsibilities increased dramatically after longtime Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler was traded to St. Louis last December, and LaCombe responded with exceptional transition play and consistent offensive creation with his dangerous wrist shot.

The Minnesota native’s 14 goals last season were 11th among NHL defensemen and the most by an Anaheim blueliner since Lubomir Visnovsky had 18 in the 2010-11 season.

LaCombe also stood out at the world championships in Stockholm last May, recording two goals and three assists for the gold medal-winning U.S. team.

After the Ducks made him the 39th overall pick in the 2019 draft, LaCombe became a star for the Golden Gophers, growing into a top NCAA defenseman who was physically strong enough and mentally mature enough to jump right into the NHL game.

“I think it all happened quickly,” LaCombe said. “My first year was definitely tougher, and I thought last year I played a lot better and I was happy about that. To get (the contract) done now is great.”

LaCombe is the first player to re-sign in the Ducks’ large class of restricted free agents coming up next summer. LaCombe was slated to be an RFA alongside center Leo Carlsson, left wing Cutter Gauthier and defensemen Owen Zellweger and Pavel Mintyukov.

“Jackson is the first domino to fall, and we’re working on other stuff as well,” Verbeek said.

Verbeek locked up LaCombe five days after re-signing holdout center Mason McTavish to a six-year, $42 million deal.