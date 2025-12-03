 Skip navigation
Top News

Ohio State
Championship week: No CFP worries for Big Ten with No. 1 vs No. 2 matchup; anxiety reigns elsewhere
Tavita Pritchard
From upset hero to head coach: Tavita Pritchard’s mission to revive Stanford football
Chris Klieman
Report: Kansas State coach Chris Klieman stepping down after seven seasons

CampbellPFTMPX.jpg
Campbell: ‘Margin for error is small’
nbc_pft_chivsgbtalk_v2_251203.jpg
Bears vs. Packers is ‘massive’ for both teams
nbc_pft_schoen_251203.jpg
What does future hold for Schoen and Giants?

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
CampbellPFTMPX.jpg
Campbell: ‘Margin for error is small’
nbc_pft_chivsgbtalk_v2_251203.jpg
Bears vs. Packers is ‘massive’ for both teams
nbc_pft_schoen_251203.jpg
What does future hold for Schoen and Giants?

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Campbell looks to build opportunities for others

December 3, 2025 08:55 AM
Seattle Kraken assistant coach Jessica Campell talks about her journey to becoming the NHL's first female coach and the responsibility that comes with it.

CampbellPFTMPX.jpg
06:22
Campbell: ‘Margin for error is small’
nbc_pft_chivsgbtalk_v2_251203.jpg
03:12
Bears vs. Packers is ‘massive’ for both teams
nbc_pft_schoen_251203.jpg
10:20
What does future hold for Schoen and Giants?
nbc_pft_theilan_251203.jpg
05:08
Steelers claim Thielen, release Slay
nbc_pft_powerrankings_251203.jpg
10:54
PFT Power Rankings: Patriots rise, Rams fall
nbc_pft_tomlinrodgers_251203.jpg
08:34
Tomlin not asked about Rodgers’ criticism
nbc_pft_bentomlin_251203.jpg
12:36
Roethlisberger suggests PIT should clean house
nbc_pft_chijohnsononwilliams_251203.jpg
10:42
Williams has strides to make despite CHI’s success
nbc_pft_tomlinpart3_251203.jpg
11:00
Can Tomlin right the ship in Pittsburgh?
nbc_pft_chijohnsonsuccess_251203.jpg
06:55
Simms: Johnson is ‘perfect for Chicago’
nbc_pft_tomlinoptionsv2_251203.jpg
10:37
Evaluating Tomlin’s future with Steelers
MendozaMPX12-3.jpg
02:23
Mendoza: A bunch of ‘misfits’ just went 12-0
nbc_nba_okcvsgsw_digitalhit_251202.jpg
01:06
Warriors showed heart, but OKC had ‘every answer’
nbc_nba_okcvsgsw_jdubintv_251202.jpg
01:03
Williams: OKC’s depth, mental toughness is special
nbc_nba_okcvsgsw_251202.jpg
01:58
HLs: Thunder beat Warriors for 13th straight win
nbc_nba_okcvsgsw_postgameokctalk_251202.jpg
03:32
OKC’s championship pedigree took over vs. Warriors
sga_intv.jpg
01:07
SGA: Thunder ‘stayed in the moment’ against GSW
nbc_nba_spursgrizz_251202.jpg
01:59
HLs: Spurs bounce back with win over Grizzlies
nbc_nba_wolvesnola_251202.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Wolves fend off Pelicans in OT clash
nbc_nba_nykbos_digitalhit_251202.jpg
01:37
‘Hustle plays’ the difference for Celtics vs. NYK
nbc_nba_browncomp_251202_copy.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Brown’s barrage nets 42 points vs. NYK
nbc_nba_nykbos_2min_251202.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Celtics down Knicks in 500th meeting
nbc_nba_celticsanalysis_251202.jpg
01:41
Brown showed ‘immaculate’ leadership against NYK
nbc_nba_mjinsights_ep3_251202.JPG
04:50
MJ’s love of the game ‘the basis’ of NBA career
nbc_nba_jayldenbrownintv_251202.jpg
45
Brown: Celtics are ‘getting better every day’
nbc_nba_porvstor_251202.jpg
01:56
HLs: Barnes shines as Raptors finish off Blazers
nbc_pff_texanschiefs_251202.jpg
01:51
Top players to watch in Texans-Chiefs SNF matchup
nbc_pff_indianaosu_251202.jpg
01:28
Indiana-Ohio State storylines, players to watch
nbc_pff_mvprace_251202.jpg
02:01
Top-five NFL MVP candidates going into Week 14
nbc_pff_ccpreviews_251202.jpg
01:41
CFB conference championship weekend top matchups