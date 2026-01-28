 Skip navigation
Top News

Jakub Dobes
Montreal Canadiens fire goaltending coach Eric Raymond, name Marco Marciano interim replacement
Ben Chiarot
Detroit Red Wings sign Ben Chiarot to a 3-year, $11.55 million contract extension
Golf: LIV Golf Chicago
Patrick Reed leaving LIV Golf, can return to PGA Tour later this year

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_brownscoach_260128.jpg
Monken emerges as Browns’ choice for head coach
nbc_bte_hornetsfutures_260128.jpg
Analyzing Hornets’ chances at making Play-In run
nbc_dps_belichickdisc_260128.jpg
Patrick calls for consistency on HOF voting

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top Clips

Top Clips

Trending Teams

Watch Now

Is Super Bowl MVP Darnold's or Maye's to lose?

January 28, 2026 10:57 AM
Trysta Krick and Jay Croucher break down if the Super Bowl MVP is Sam Darnold and Drake Maye's to lose or if the likes of Jaxon Smith-Njigba are able to challenge for the award.

nbc_pftpm_brownscoach_260128.jpg
07:21
Monken emerges as Browns’ choice for head coach
nbc_pft_payton_260128.jpg
04:27
How spot measurement changed AFC Championship Game
nbc_pft_mcdanielchargersoc_260128.jpg
03:37
Harbaugh, McDaniel ‘should be a good fit’ with LAC
nbc_pft_mikemcfuture_260128.jpg
08:31
McCarthy and Steelers ‘need an answer’ at QB
nbc_pft_mikemc_260128.jpg
05:09
McCarthy returning to Pittsburgh a ‘great story’
nbc_pft_billsbradypromoted_260128.jpg
06:38
Brady will face ‘enormous’ amount of pressure
nbc_pft_beaneconvo_260128.jpg
05:10
What does Brady hire mean for Beane and Bills?
nbc_pft_hofcommconvo_260128.jpg
10:00
How can Hall of Fame improve selection process?
nbc_pft_belichickcheating_260128.jpg
05:09
How do scandals hurt Belichick’s HOF chances?
KenAndersonPFT1-28MPX.jpg
04:49
Evaluating other candidates for Hall of Fame
nbc_pft_poliansrole_260128.jpg
10:39
What was Polian’s role in Belichick’s HOF snub?
nbc_pft_morebelichick_260128.jpg
07:19
Voting process for HOF is ‘embarrassing’
nbc_pft_belichicknotfirstballot_260128.jpg
07:44
HOF voters ‘missed the assignment’ with Belichick
nbc_pft_belichickreportout_260128.jpg
08:39
How did Belichick’s reported HOF denial get out?
nbc_pft_belichickprocessv2_260128.jpg
06:43
Why did Belichick’s reported HOF snub happen?
nbc_pff_SBLXprvw_260127.jpg
01:30
Who will make the biggest impact Super Bowl LX?
nbc_pff_draftskills_260127.jpg
01:34
PFF’s top skill players in the 2026 NFL Draft
nbc_pff_larsearecap_260127.jpg
01:43
NFC Championship grades for the Rams and Seahawks
nbc_pff_nedenrecap_260127.jpg
01:47
AFC Championship grades for Broncos and Patriots
nbc_pftpm_belichickhof_260127.jpg
13:08
Belichick to HOF should’ve been a ‘no brainer’
nbc_csu_drakemaye_260127.jpg
04:03
NE got ‘a different version’ of Maye in playoffs
nbc_csu_dksegmentsb_260127.jpg
03:43
Why Super Bowl LX’s current spread is ‘a lot’
nbc_csu_coaching_260127.jpg
09:12
Can Brady take Bills ‘to the next level’ as HC?
nbc_pftpm_billshirejbradyv2_260127.jpg
06:15
Can Brady get Bills over the playoff hump?
nbc_pft_blockedfieldgoal_260127.jpg
09:12
Analyzing Patriots’ blocked field goal vs. Broncos
nbc_bte_sblivebetting_260127.jpg
02:14
Unpacking Super Bowl LX live betting strategies
nbc_pft_cooperkuppref_260127.jpg
09:16
Analyzing officiating at end of Rams vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_samdarnold_260127.jpg
04:39
Darnold proving doubters wrong amid Super Bowl run
Vrabel1-27MPX.jpg
10:04
Coaching made the difference in AFC Championship
nbc_pft_snowgamesv3_260127.jpg
08:22
Should conference championships be played indoors?

nbc_bte_hornetsfutures_260128.jpg
01:47
Analyzing Hornets’ chances at making Play-In run
nbc_dps_belichickdisc_260128.jpg
05:16
Patrick calls for consistency on HOF voting
nbc_nba_lacutahdigitalhit_260127.jpg
01:21
Clippers have ‘great belief’ as success continues
nbc_nba_lacutah_v2_260127.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Clippers strike right chord vs. Jazz
nbc_soccer_uswntvschile_260127.jpg
09:44
Highlights: USWNT v. Chile (En Español)
harden_mpx.jpg
04:18
Harden: Health, team identity favoring Clippers
nbc_nba_clipperspostgame_260127.jpg
01:57
Clippers have ‘hit their stride’ with veteran play
nbc_nba_kawhipostgameintv_260127.jpg
01:18
Kawhi: Dunn has been a ‘tremendous piece’ for LAC
nbc_nba_embiidpostgame_260127.jpg
01:28
Embiid: ‘It’s a good start, we have to keep going’
bucks_sixers.jpg
01:57
HLs: Sixers deliver vintage performance vs. Bucks
nbc_nba_podcastpforthree_260127.jpg
01:46
Highlights: George drops nine 3s against Bucks
nbc_cbb_inddornintv_260127.jpg
35
Indiana atmosphere ‘unreal’ in win against Purdue
nbc_nba_76ersbreakdown_260127.jpg
02:38
76ers’ ‘Big 3' found their flow state vs. Bucks
nbc_cbb_purind_260127.jpg
06:25
Highlights: Indiana stuns No. 12 Purdue
nbc_nba_paulgeorgeintv_260127.jpg
06:08
George striking balance in role with 76ers
nbc_nba_milphidighit_260127.jpg
01:43
Should top of the East be ‘worried’ about Sixers?
nbc_cbb_michmayintv_260127.jpg
01:15
May: We learned a lot from win vs. Nebraska
nbc_cbb_nebmich_260127.jpg
06:16
HLs: No. 3 Michigan rallies to beat No. 5 Nebraska
nbc_nba_vincescookies_260127.jpg
47
NBA Showtime surprises Carter for 49th birthday
nbc_nba_analysisteam_260127.jpg
02:59
Melo, T-Mac, Carter break down Rising Stars squads
nbc_nba_risingstars1_260127.jpg
03:04
Rising Stars Draft Round 1: Melo takes Flagg No. 1
nbc_nba_risingstars4_260127.jpg
04:10
Rising Stars Draft Rounds 6-7: Coward, Tyson
nbc_nba_risingstars2_260127.jpg
05:28
Rising Stars Draft Rounds 2-3: Carter takes Queen
nbc_nba_risingstars3_260127.jpg
04:52
Rising Stars Draft Rounds 4-5: Buzelis, Sarr
nbc_nba_warriorstrade_260127.jpg
05:51
Warriors remaining aggressive to upgrade roster
nbc_oly_asmgs_austria_260127.jpg
10:06
Meillard makes light work of Schladming GS
nbc_dls_mikemcdaniel_260127.jpg
07:20
Why McDaniel weighed options before joining LAC
nbc_roto_joebrady_260127.jpg
01:37
Bills promoting Brady feels like ‘desperation’
nbc_roto_travishunter_260127.jpg
01:37
Be ‘cautious’ with Jags’ Hunter in 2026 fantasy
nbc_roto_stafford_260127.jpg
01:25
Will Stafford be back for 2026 season?