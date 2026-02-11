 Skip navigation
Top News

NCAA Basketball: Xavier at Connecticut
No. 6 UConn vs. Butler predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for February 10
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 Injury Report: Stephen Curry, others target post-break returns
MLB: New York Mets at Miami Marlins
Francisco Lindor has surgery to repair broken hamate bone in left hand, out around six weeks

Top Clips

nbc_pl_crystalgoal1_260211.jpg
Strand Larsen nets Palace’s opener against Burnley
nbc_pl_mancityfirstgoal_260211.jpg
Semenyo gives Manchester City lead over Fulham
nbc_pl_mancitysecondgoal_260211.jpg
O’Reilly blasts Man City 2-0 in front of Fulham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

NBA All-Star Weekend features blast from the past

February 11, 2026 01:37 PM
Pierre Andresen breaks down each event in All-Star weekend, highlighted by the return of the Shooting Stars competition, and predicts this year's title-holders.

nbc_roto_detvchasuspensions_260211.jpg
01:30
Fantasy implications of Hornets-Pistons brawl
nbc_nba_tradedeadline_260211.jpg
09:54
Reflecting on best, worst NBA trade deadline moves
johnsonthumb_021126.jpg
04:15
Look for Johnson ‘to control the glass’ vs. CHA
jacksonjrthumb_021126.jpg
07:43
Analyzing NBA teams’ ‘new method’ of tanking
nbc_nba_tatumreturn_260211.jpg
01:59
Tatum’s return would elevate Celtics in East
nbc_nba_wembycomp_260210.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Wembanyama drops 40 on injured Lakers
nbc_nba_tanking_260210.jpg
07:43
NBA needs ‘new system’ to disincentivize tanking
nbc_roto_stephencurry_260210.jpg
01:28
Curry to miss 2026 NBA All-Star Game
nbc_roto_jaysontatum_260210.jpg
01:46
Tatum recall ‘a step in the right direction’
nbc_roto_jalenwilliams_260210.jpg
01:27
How can Williams returning to lineup help Thunder?
giddey.jpg
10:03
Which bad team needs a high draft pick the most?
harden.jpg
09:54
How the Cavaliers look post-Harden trade so far
wemby.jpg
04:46
Wemby among best bets for Tuesday’s NBA slate
pistons_hornets.jpg
09:40
Reacting to Pistons-Hornets brawl, intense game
dillon_brooks.jpg
08:08
Brooks among players with massive jumps this year
nbc_nba_carusointv_260209.jpg
03:53
Caruso’s offensive night lifts Thunder past LAL
nbc_nba_okclal_260209.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Thunder strike down Lakers
nbc_nba_jwillintv_260209.jpg
01:03
Williams on return: Can’t take health for granted
nbc_nba_milorlando_digitalhit_260209.jpg
01:08
Magic can build on winning performance vs. Bucks
nbc_nba_milorl_260209.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Magic pull away to defeat Bucks
nbc_nba_wagnerpostgameintv_260209.jpg
01:04
Wagner: ‘Good to be out there again’
nbc_nba_pistonscharlottebrawl_v2_260209_copy.jpg
01:48
Brawl leads to four ejections in DET-CHA matchup
nbc_roto_camthomas_260209.jpg
01:44
How efficient will Thomas be with the Bucks?
nbc_roto_scoothenderson_260209.jpg
01:55
Will Henderson be starting PG for Blazers?
nbc_roto_anthonydavis_260209.jpg
01:38
Davis expected to suit up for Wizards this season
nbc_nba_givingflowers_260209.jpg
04:54
Hornets’ ‘offense has been elite’
nbc_nba_tanking_260209.jpg
09:52
Are NBA teams tanking ethically or unethically?
nbc_nba_bullsharden_260209.jpg
09:58
Dillingham can ‘find confidence’ with Bulls
nbc_roto_milvorl_260209.jpg
01:12
Why Bucks, Magic can’t be trusted to cover spread
nbc_roto_okcvlal_260209.jpg
01:09
Thunder’s depth could prove too much for Lakers

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_cbb_260211.jpg
09:47
Peterson ‘too comfortable not playing’ for Kansas?
nbc_roto_alecpierce_260211.jpg
01:27
Will Colts’ WR Pierce land in Las Vegas?
nbc_dps_drewbrees_260211.jpg
12:34
Brees still takes ‘pride’ proving critics wrong
nbc_roto_finalfour_260211.jpg
01:10
Look beyond favorites in Final Four markets
michiganthumb_021126.jpg
01:32
Bet on Big 10 to produce NCAA tournament winner
nbc_dps_jasongarrett_260211.jpg
13:08
Garrett ‘surprised’ by Pats’ gameplan vs. Seahawks
nbc_dps_mikereiss_260211.jpg
06:18
Big picture outlook for Patriots after SB LX loss
nbc_pft_aaronrodgersV3_260211.jpg
08:17
Source: PIT willing to wait for Rodgers’ decision
nbc_pft_drakemayev5_260211.jpg
08:36
NFC features ‘more complete’ teams than AFC
nbc_pft_bettingmarkets_260211.jpg
01:47
Exploring rise of prediction markets after SB LX
nbc_pft_parade_260211.jpg
01:29
Seattle prepares for Seahawks Super Bowl LX parade
nbc_pft_commanders_260211.jpg
06:05
Simms: Commanders’ OC, DC hires make ‘no sense’
nbc_pft_kubiakbrady_260211.jpg
05:51
Kubiak-Brady partnership to be pivotal for Raiders
nbc_nfl_kubiak_260211.jpg
07:22
Biggest questions facing Kubiak, Raiders
nbc_pft_willcampbellpt2_260211.jpg
09:47
How do players process Super Bowl losses?
nbc_pft_willcampbell_260211.jpg
19:38
Implications of Campbell avoiding media after SB
nbc_pft_simmsmeetsbadbunny_260211.jpg
02:13
Simms recounts meeting Bad Bunny at Super Bowl LX
new_tv.jpg
06:22
Dissecting Super Bowl LX television ratings
nbc_pft_sbreactions_260211.jpg
06:24
Seahawks ‘knew they were better’ than Patriots
wisconsinhlsupsetwin.jpg
04:33
HLs: Wisconsin upsets No. 8 Illinois in overtime
nbc_pl_mungoal1_260210.jpg
55
Sesko brings Manchester United level with West Ham
nbc_pl_whumun_260210.jpg
11:02
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Man United Matchweek 26
nbc_pl_whugoal1_260210.jpg
01:43
Soucek stuns Man United with West Ham’s opener
nbc_pl_new_goal2_260210.jpg
01:32
Ramsey tucks away Newcastle’s second against Spurs
nbc_pl_tot_goal1_260210.jpg
01:06
Gray equalizes for Spurs against Newcastle
GettyImages-2260943495.jpg
08:48
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Newcastle Matchweek 26
Screenshot_2026-02-10_155457.jpg
01:22
Thiaw strikes Newcastle 1-0 in front of Spurs
nbc_pl_evebou_ndiayegoal_260210.__007030.jpeg
01:02
Ndiaye’s penalty lifts Everton ahead of Cherries
nbc_pl_evebou_rayangoal_260210.jpg
59
Rayan heads Bournemouth level with Everton
nbc_pl_evebou_adligoal_260210.jpg
01:28
Adli heads Bournemouth 2-1 in front of Everton