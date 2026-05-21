Yankees vs. Blue Jays prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 21

The Yankees (30-20) and the Blue Jays (22-27) conclude their four-game series tonight at Yankee Stadium with the Jays aiming for a split following last night’s 2-1 win.

It was the pitchers’ duel everyone expected it would be as Trey Yesavage and Cam Schlittler put their repertoire on display showcasing why each is one of the best in baseball. Yesavage was near perfect through six allowing just two hits while striking out eight. Schlittler was less dominant but did not allow a run until he walked Andres Gimenez with the bases loaded in the seventh. Vlad Guerrero Jr. added a sacrifice fly two batters later and Schlittler’s night was done. Paul Goldschmidt drove in the Yankees’ lone run on a groundout in the ninth.

On a night when the Yankees had but six hits as a team, Jazz Chisholm Jr. picked up half of them. The mercurial second baseman is hitting .500 (13-26) over his last seven games. He has driven in four runs and scored five during his streak.

Braydon Fisher takes the mound for Toronto today. Carlos Rodon gets the ball for the Yankees. This will be Rodon’s third start since returning from the disabled list. He has yet to reach the sixth inning allowing five earned runs over eight innings in his two outings. Primarily a reliever to this point in the season, Fisher will be making his second start of the season tonight. No doubt manager John Schneider is hoping for two or three innings max out of the 25-year-old righthander.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch: Yankees vs. Blue Jays

Date: Thursday, May 21, 2026

Time: 7:05PM EST

Site: Yankee Stadium

City: New York, NY

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, Sportsnet One, YES

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The Latest Odds: Yankees vs. Blue Jays

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: New York Yankees (-175), Toronto Blue Jays (+144)

Spread: Yankees -1.5 (+129), Blue Jays +1.5 (-156)

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable Starting Pitchers: Yankees vs. Blue Jays for May 21

Yankees: Carlos Rodon

Season Totals: 8.0 IP, 0-1, 5.63 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 10K, 8 BB

Carlos Rodon Season Totals: 8.0 IP, 0-1, 5.63 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 10K, 8 BB Blue Jays: Braydon Fisher

Season Totals: 26.1 IP, 2-1, 3.08 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 24K, 10 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Yankees vs. Blue Jays

Jazz Chisholm is hitting .313 in May after hitting .200 in April

is hitting .313 in May after hitting .200 in April Paul Goldschmidt is 11-24 over his last 8 games and is hitting .348 in May

is 11-24 over his last 8 games and is hitting .348 in May Austin Wells is hitting .111 in May (5-45) without an extra base hit or an RBI

is hitting .111 in May (5-45) without an extra base hit or an RBI Vlad Guerrero Jr. is 2-10 in this series

is 2-10 in this series Kazuma Okamoto has struck out 10 times in his last 20 plate appearances

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Analyzing impact of ABS at the quarter mark At the quarter mark of the 2026 MLB season, CC Sabathia explores how the automated ball-strike challenge system has impacted offensive approaches, where players are covering more distance at the plate than ever before.

Top Betting Trends & Insights: Yankees vs. Blue Jays

The Blue Jays are 9-16 on the road this season

The Yankees are 16-7 at home this season

The Yankees are 25-25 on the Run Line this season

The Jays are 22-27 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 23 times in Toronto games this season (23-24-2)

The OVER has cashed 22 times for the Yankees this season (22-25-3)

Expert picks & predictions: Yankees vs. Blue Jays

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s game between the Yankees and the Blue Jays:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Run Line

Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 8.0

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