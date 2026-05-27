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Marlins starter Eury Pérez leaves after striking out 9 in 4 innings because of right hamstring spasm

  
Published May 27, 2026 03:16 PM

TORONTO (AP) — Miami Marlins right-hander Eury Pérez left Wednesday’s game at Toronto after four shutout innings when his right hamstring spasmed while he was stretching in the dugout, the team said.

Pérez was limbering up to come out for the fifth when his muscle spasmed and he sat down in pain. He was removed from the game and needed assistance from a trainer to descend the dugout steps into the clubhouse.

Michael Petersen replaced Pérez, who matched a season-high by striking out nine before exiting.

Pérez allowed three hits, all singles, and didn’t walk a batter. He threw 73 pitches, including 48 strikes.

After Pérez hit Toronto slugger Kazuma Okamoto in the back with a first-pitch, 97 mph fastball in the fourth, he appeared to stare into Toronto’s dugout. Blue Jays manager John Schneider appeared to yell at Pérez but the situation did not escalate.

Toronto trailed 1-0 when Pérez left but tied it when Nathan Lukes hit an RBI double off Petersen with two outs in the fifth.

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