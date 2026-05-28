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Hurricanes beat the Canadiens 4-0 to move within a victory of the Stanley Cup Final

  
Published May 27, 2026 11:09 PM
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Carolina Hurricanes at Montreal Canadiens

May 27, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens right wing Josh Anderson (17) shoots on Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) during the second period in game four of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

MONTREAL (AP) — Sebastian Aho, Jordan Staal and Logan Stankoven scored in a 2:47 span late in the first period and the Carolina Hurricanes moved within a victory of the Stanley Cup Final, beating the Montreal Canadiens 4-0 on Wednesday night.

Frederik Andersen made 18 saves for his third shutout in 12 postseason games this year to help the Hurricanes take a 3-1 lead in the Eastern Conference Final. Game 5 is Friday night in North Carolina, with the series winner facing the Vegas Golden Knights.

Anderson and the Hurricanes are 11-1 in the first three rounds. They put it away early in Game 4 after winning the previous two games in overtime.

The Hurricanes scored first for the fourth straight game when Aho beat Jakub Dobes with a one-timer from the right circle on a power play with 5:02 left in the first.

Staal followed with 3:53 to go, tipping in K’Andre Miller’s centering pass. Stankoven then finished off a two-on-one with Jason Blake with 2:14 remaining in the period.

Andrei Svechnikov had an empty-net goal in the third.

Carolina had a 19-3 shots-on-goal advantage in the third period for a 43-18 overall edge.