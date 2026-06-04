Lightning’s Jon Cooper wins the Jack Adams Award as NHL coach of the year

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jon Cooper of the Tampa Bay Lightning has won the Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s coach of the year.

The Lightning announced the honor Wednesday. Cooper finished ahead of Buffalo’s Lindy Ruff and Pittsburgh’s Dan Muse in voting by members of the NHL Broadcasters’ Association.

It is the first Jack Adams Award for Cooper, the longest-tenured coach in the league at 13 years. He is widely considered among the best at the profession and has two Stanley Cup rings to show for it.

Cooper led the Lightning into the playoffs despite missing several key players for long stretches because of injuries.