Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 27

The Dodgers ( ) routed the Rockies ( ), 16-5 on Tuesday, and have won the first two games of the series. Los Angeles has a chance to sweep as Shohei Ohtani takes the mound.

Los Angeles is the listed as the largest favorite (-423) of the entire baseball season for the series finale with Colorado. The Dodgers won the last two Ohtani starts 4-0 in each game and he’s allowed seven hits over 12.0 innings. Los Angeles is 4-4 in Ohtani’s eight starts. In the last 13 games overall, Los Angeles is 11-2 and has one of the best offenses and the No. 1 ERA from the pitching staff (2.11).

Colorado has lost four straight games and seven of the past eight. In that eight game span, the Rockies have been outscored 53-22. Over the last 14 games, Colorado ranks last in ERA (6.34) and the offense has a .230 batting average (19th). Colorado is now 2-4 versus Los Angeles and lost three consecutive outings.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game details & how to watch Rockies at Dodgers



Date: Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Time: 10:10 PM EST

Site: Dodger Stadium

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: MLB TV

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Odds for the Rockies at the Dodgers

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Moneyline: Los Angeles Dodgers (-427), Colorado Rockies (+326)

Spread: Rockies +1.5 (+147), Dodgers -1.5 (-178)

Total: 8.0

Probable starting pitchers for Rockies at Dodgers



Wednesday’s pitching matchup (May 27): Shohei Ohtani vs. Tomoyuki Sugano



Rockies: Tomoyuki Sugano

2026 stats: 53.2 IP, 4-3, 3.86 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 28 Ks, 15 BB



Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani

2026 Stats: 49.1 IP, 4-2, 0.73 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, 26 Ks, 16 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not



The Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani is hitting .270 with 51 hits and 89 total bases over 189 at-bats

is hitting .270 with 51 hits and 89 total bases over 189 at-bats The Dodgers’ Will Smith is hitting .248 with 38 hits and 28 strikeouts over 153 at-bats

is hitting .248 with 38 hits and 28 strikeouts over 153 at-bats The Rockies’ Troy Johnston is hitting .321 with 53 hits and 73 total bases over 165 at-bats

is hitting .321 with 53 hits and 73 total bases over 165 at-bats The Rockies’ Ezequiel Tovar is hitting .216 with 40 hits and 51 strikeouts over 185 at-bats

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Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rockies at Dodgers



Favorites of over -400 odds are 4-4 on the ML in the last eight games

The Dodgers are 29-26 ATS and 12-15 ATS at home

The Rockies are 29-27 ATS and 16-15 ATS on the road

The Dodgers are 31-24 to the Under, ranking third-best

The Rockies are 30-25 to the Under, ranking seventh-best

The Dodgers are 16-11 to the Under at home, ranking fourth

The Rockies are 17-14 to the Under on the road

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rockies and the Dodgers

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Rockies and the Dodgers:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dodgers at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Under on the Game Total of 9.0

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