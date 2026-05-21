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Guardians vs. Tigers prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 21

  
Published May 21, 2026 09:54 AM

The Guardians (29-22) look to finish off a sweep of the Tigers (20-30) this afternoon at Comerica Park.

It took scoring a couple runs in the tenth, but last night Cleveland won 3-2 against Detroit. Tanner Bibee started last night for Cleveland and was exceptional allowing a single run over eight innings. It was a bullpen game for the Tigers and through eight innings, the plan was working as Cleveland hitters had managed just four base knocks against the Tiger hurlers. However, the Guardians tied it in the ninth and eventually won it on an RBI double off the bat of Jose Ramirez. The Guardians have now won the first three in this series and four straight overall while the Tigers have lost five in a row.

Joey Cantillo gets the ball today for Cleveland. He will be opposed by Casey Mize. Both pitchers have been dependable this season with Mize looking dominant at times.

The Tigers’ issues scoring runs this season are well-documented. However, they do fare better during day games averaging 5.1 runs per game (17 games). The Guardians are averaging 4.5 runs during the day (18 games).

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game Details and How to Watch: Guardians vs. Tigers

  • Date: Thursday, May 21, 2026
  • Time: 1:10PM EST
  • Site: Comerica Park
  • City: Detroit, MI
  • Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, Tigers.TV, CLEGuardians.TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

The Latest Odds: Guardians vs. Tigers

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

  • Moneyline: Cleveland Guardians (-101), Detroit Tigers (-120)
  • Spread: Guardians -1.5 (+163), Tigers +1.5 (-199)
  • Total: 7.0 runs

Probable Starting Pitchers: Guardians vs. Tigers for May 21

  • Guardians: Joey Cantillo
    Season Totals: 50.1 IP, 3-1, 3.40 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 45K, 24 BB
  • Tigers: Casey Mize
    Season Totals: 37.0 IP, 2-2, 2.43 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 39K, 11 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Guardians vs. Tigers

  • Travis Bazzano is enjoying a 7-game hitting streak (13-28)
  • Jose Ramirez has hit safely in 5 of his last 6 games (10-23)
  • Riley Greene has hit safely in 16 of 18 games in May after picking up a hit in 4 ABs last night
  • Kevin McGonigle had his 4-game hitting streak snapped last night
  • Dillon Dingler is 0-11 in this series

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top Betting Trends & Insights: Guardians vs. Tigers

  • The Guardians are 14-12 on the road this season
  • The Tigers are 13-11 at home this season
  • The Tigers are 25-25 on the Run Line this season
  • The Guardians are 28-23 on the Run Line this season
  • The OVER has cashed 26 times in games involving the Guardians this season (26-25)
  • The OVER has cashed 22 times in Tigers’ games this season (22-26-2)
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CC Sabathia and Ahmed Fareed take some time to answer fan questions, where CC reflects on his son's final collegiate season at Houston, the Brewers' success this year, and more.

Expert picks & predictions: Guardians vs. Tigers

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s game between the Guardians and the Tigers:

  • Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Tigers on the Moneyline
  • Spread: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Run Line
  • Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Game Total OVER 7 runs

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  • Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
  • Trysta Krick (@Trysta_Krick)
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