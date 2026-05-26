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Tampa Bay Rays sign veteran reliever Craig Kimbrel to shore up bullpen

  
Published May 26, 2026 06:42 PM

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays signed right-handed reliever Craig Kimbrel to a major league contract on Tuesday to shore up their bullpen.

The Rays placed right-hander Jesse Scholtens on the 15-day injured list with a right wrist strain to make room for Kimbrel on the active roster.

The New York Mets designated Kimbrel for assignment on Friday after the nine-time All-Star allowed 10 runs over 15 innings in 14 appearances. He signed a free agent contract with the team in January.

The 37-year-old Kimbrel has 440 saves with 10 teams in his 17-year career. He won a World Series with Boston in 2018 and was the 2011 NL rookie of the year.

The Rays have the AL’s best record at 34-17, but their bullpen’s ERA of 4.40 is 21st in the majors.