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Kelsey Plum’s scorching WNBA start hits a snag with a sprained ankle in practice

  
Published May 26, 2026 11:26 PM

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum sprained her ankle during practice Tuesday.

The team said she’ll be reevaluated next week.

Plum is leading the WNBA in scoring with a career-best 26.8 points per game, while shooting 59% from the floor and 49% from 3-point range. Her 6.3 assists average also is a career high.

Plum is in her second season with Los Angeles after being acquired in a trade from the Las Vegas Aces during the 2025 offseason.