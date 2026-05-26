Yankees vs. Royals prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 26

The New York Yankees (32-22) and the Kansas City Royals (22-32) continue their three-game series tonight at Kauffman Stadium.

The Yankees enter tonight’s matchup against the Royals looking to build on last night’s 4-3 come from behind win. Anthony Volpe drove in the winning run with a clutch two‑run single in the ninth inning. Bobby Witt Jr.’s had broken a 2-2 tie with a home run in the eighth, but Kansas City closer Lucas Erceg could not hold the lead for Kansas City. The win was the Yankees’ twelfth in a row against the Royals.

Tonight, the Yankees hand the ball to Cam Schlittler, who takes the mound with a stellar 6–2 record and a 1.50 ERA. The Royals, meanwhile, are expected to deploy a bullpen game, leaning on a mix of relievers after Michael Wacha’s strong seven‑inning effort last night.

Offensively, the Yankees will look to ride the hot bats of Cody Bellinger (hits in three straight games and seven of his last eight) and Anthony Volpe (6-20 over his last six games). For the Royals, Salvador Perez and Bobby Witt Jr. continue to anchor the offense. Perez tied the game in the sixth with his 136th career homer at Kauffman Stadium, matching George Brett’s stadium record, while Witt’s eighth‑inning blast briefly put Kansas City ahead. Still, the Royals struggled with runners in scoring position, going 0‑for‑7 in key spots—an issue they’ll need to correct to keep pace tonight.

Lets dive into tonight’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch: Yankees vs. Royals

Date: Tuesday, May 26, 2026

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: Kauffman Stadium

City: Kansas City, MO

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, YES, Royals.TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

The Latest Odds: Yankees vs. Royals

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: New York Yankees (-205), Kansas City Royals (+168)

Spread: Yankees -1.5 (-125), Royals +1.5 (+104)

Total: 8.5 runs

Probable Starting Pitchers: Yankees vs. Royals for May 26

Yankees: Cam Schlittler

Season Totals: 66.0 IP, 6-2, 1.50 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 75K, 13 BB

Cam Schlittler Season Totals: 66.0 IP, 6-2, 1.50 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 75K, 13 BB Royals: Bailey Falter

Season Totals: 7.1 IP, 0-1, 9,82 ERA, 2.86 WHIP, 6K, 6 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Yankees vs. Royals

Bobby Witt, Jr. is hitting .301 in May with 6 HRs

is hitting .301 in May with 6 HRs Sal Perez is 7-19 in his last 5 games with 2 HRs

is 7-19 in his last 5 games with 2 HRs Aaron Judge is hitting .247 in May

is hitting .247 in May Ben Rice is 2-19 over his last 5 games

is 2-19 over his last 5 games Ryan McMahon has 5 extra base hits in May (65 ABs)

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Top Betting Trends & Insights: Yankees and Royals

The Royals are 23-31 on the Run Line this season

The Yankees are 26-28 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 23 times in KC’s 54 games this season (23-31)

The OVER has cashed 22 times in the Yankees’ 54 games this season (22-29-3)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

HLs: Detmers racks up 14 Ks for new career high After giving up a solo HR, Reid Detmers was simply masterful. The Angels' lefty went on to retire 21 in a row while walking none in a duel with MacKenzie Gore, with his 14 Ks the most for an Angels' SP since 2019.

Expert picks & predictions: Yankees vs. Royals

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Yankees and the Royals:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Run Line.

Total: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 8.5.

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