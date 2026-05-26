Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 26

The Dodgers opened the series with the Rockies with a 5-3 win as Freddie Freeman helped spark a four-run seventh inning on Monday. Los Angeles has won three straight and five out of the past six.

Colorado on the other hand are on a three-game losing streak and dropped six out of the previous seven. In the last week, Colorado is hitting .222 (18th) and has two home runs (last). The pitching staff hasn’t performed well either with a 4.62 ERA in that span, plus a last place ranking over the last 14 days with a 5.44 ERA (10 games).

Los Angeles is 3-2 versus Colorado this season and won two straight. The Dodgers’ pitching staff has an elite 2.11 ERA over the last 13 games (1st) and an MLB-best 0.94 WHIP and .187 OBA. In that stretch, the Dodgers have a 10-3 record.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game details & how to watch Rockies at Dodgers



Date: Tuesday, May 26, 2026

Time: 10:10 PM EST

Site: Dodger Stadium

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: MLB TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Rockies at the Dodgers

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: Los Angeles Dodgers (-239), Colorado Rockies (+194)

Spread: Rockies +1.5 (-108), Dodgers -1.5 (-111)

Total: 9.0

Probable starting pitchers for Rockies at Dodgers



Tuesday’s pitching matchup (May 26): Eric Lauer vs. Kyle Freeland



Rockies: Kyle Freeland

2026 stats: 38.1 IP, 1-5, 7.04 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 35 Ks, 14 BB



Dodgers: Eric Lauer

2026 Stats: 36.1 IP, 1-5, 6.69 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 26 Ks, 16 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not



The Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani is hitting .273 with 51 hits and 89 total bases over 187 at-bats

is hitting .273 with 51 hits and 89 total bases over 187 at-bats The Dodgers’ Will Smith is hitting .242 with 36 hits and 28 strikeouts over 149 at-bats

is hitting .242 with 36 hits and 28 strikeouts over 149 at-bats The Rockies’ Troy Johnston is hitting .323 with 52 hits and 71 total bases over 161 at-bats

is hitting .323 with 52 hits and 71 total bases over 161 at-bats The Rockies’ Ezequiel Tovar is hitting .217 with 39 hits and 50 strikeouts over 180 at-bats

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rockies at Dodgers



The Dodgers are 28-26 ATS and 11-15 ATS at home

The Rockies are 29-26 ATS and 16-14 ATS on the road

The Dodgers are 31-23 to the Under, ranking third-best

The Rockies are 30-24 to the Under, ranking seventh-best

The Dodgers are 16-10 to the Under at home, ranking fourth

The Rockies are 17-13 to the Under on the road

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Rockies and the Dodgers

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Rockies and the Dodgers:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dodgers at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Over on the Game Total of 9.0

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