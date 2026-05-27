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LIVE UPDATES:
San Antonio Spurs vs. OKC Thunder - Western Conference Finals, Game 5
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Spurs executing defensive adjustments vs. Thunder
May 26, 2026 08:17 PM
Vince Carter analyzes how the San Antonio Spurs have executed their defensive adjustments from the regular season that have bottled up the OKC Thunder in the Western Conference Finals.
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