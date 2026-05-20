 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kentucky Gonzaga
Kentucky and Gonzaga agree to discontinue their men’s basketball series
Swimming - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 8
How to watch the 2026 Pro Swim Series Sacramento: Live stream info, preview, schedule
MLB: Athletics at Seattle Mariners
Fantasy Baseball Steals Report: Josh Naylor is running again, Marlins show off speed

Top Clips

nbc_bte_spursthunder_260520.jpg
Will the Thunder come out stronger in Game 2?
nbc_roto_rwfootballhurts_260520.jpg
Hurts will evolve playing style under OC Mannion
nbc_roto_rwfootballrice_260520.jpg
Rice to spend 30 days in jail, will miss OTAs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kentucky Gonzaga
Kentucky and Gonzaga agree to discontinue their men’s basketball series
Swimming - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 8
How to watch the 2026 Pro Swim Series Sacramento: Live stream info, preview, schedule
MLB: Athletics at Seattle Mariners
Fantasy Baseball Steals Report: Josh Naylor is running again, Marlins show off speed

Top Clips

nbc_bte_spursthunder_260520.jpg
Will the Thunder come out stronger in Game 2?
nbc_roto_rwfootballhurts_260520.jpg
Hurts will evolve playing style under OC Mannion
nbc_roto_rwfootballrice_260520.jpg
Rice to spend 30 days in jail, will miss OTAs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Jackson missing OTAs 'not all that surprising'

May 20, 2026 01:27 PM
Kyle Dvorchak reacts to news that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has skipped out on the beginning of the team's OTAs, discussing why the move should be of little concern to Baltimore fans.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_rwfootballhurts_260520.jpg
01:34
Hurts will evolve playing style under OC Mannion
nbc_roto_rwfootballrice_260520.jpg
01:31
Rice to spend 30 days in jail, will miss OTAs
nbc_csu_macjones_260520.jpg
03:56
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Mac Jones
nbc_csu_kylermurray_260520.jpg
07:15
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Kyler Murray
nbc_csu_bryceyoung_260520.jpg
06:41
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Bryce Young
nbc_csu_michaelpenixjr_260520.jpg
04:34
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Michael Penix Jr.
Chiefsafcwestoddscus5-20.jpg
01:25
Chiefs the betting favorite to win AFC West
nbc_csu_jacoby_260520.jpg
03:21
Brissett missing OTAs amid contract dispute
nbc_bte_afcsouth_260520.jpg
01:47
Target Texans, Colts win totals in AFC South
nbc_pft_rasheericeV2_260520.jpg
10:47
Rice ordered to jail after positive marijuana test
nbc_pft_internationalgames_260520.jpg
01:36
Owners approve up to international 10 games
nbc_pft_brianflores_260520.jpg
04:25
Analyzing latest in Flores lawsuit
nbc_pft_qbcountdown_260520.jpg
07:20
Breaking down how McCarthy can improve
nbc_pft_michaelpenixjr_260520.jpg
08:01
What’s next for Penix with the Falcons?
nbc_pft_keoncoleman_260520.jpg
12:40
Coleman entering ‘make or break’ season with Bills
nbc_pft_lamarjacksonimpact_260520.jpg
08:35
Is Lamar willing to go ‘extra mile’ in offseason?
nbc_pft_justinherbertpracticev2_260520.jpg
15:20
Herbert misses voluntary phase two practice
nbc_pft_lamarjacksonotas_260520.jpg
07:27
Why hasn’t Lamar attended Ravens’ OTAs?
nbc_pft_nicksabandolphins_260520.jpg
03:41
Florio remembers interviewing Saban with Dolphins
nbc_pft_billbelichick_260520.jpg
06:31
Is Belichick trying to repair his public image?
nbc_pft_pablotorre_260520.jpg
05:26
Torre debunks Oz the Mentalist’s tricks
nbc_roto_brissett_260519.jpg
01:42
Brissett under center benefits Arizona playmakers
nbc_roto_jordantyson_260519.jpg
01:32
Tyson labeled an ‘elite separator’ by QB Shough
nbc_roto_skattebo_260519.jpg
01:31
What’s Skattebo’s ceiling coming off of injury?
nbc_bte_afcnorth_260519.jpg
02:25
Target Bengals’ win total among AFC North teams
nbc_csu_jjmccarthy_260518.jpg
05:17
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: J.J. McCarthy
FernandoMendozaSimms5-18clip.jpg
06:58
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Cousins and Mendoza
nbc_csu_tuatagovailoa_260518.jpg
05:35
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Tua Tagovailoa
nbc_csu_marcusmariota_260518.jpg
04:14
Simms’ 2026 QB Countdown: Marcus Mariota
nbc_pft_belichick_260519.jpg
08:12
Revisiting Taylor’s epic hit during 2007 Pro Bowl

Latest Clips

nbc_bte_spursthunder_260520.jpg
01:59
Will the Thunder come out stronger in Game 2?
nbc_cfb_nwfboffseason_260520.jpg
03:20
NU bolsters offense with OC Kelly, QB Chiles
b3aa39b6-4737-4270-9a8c-90882408f1db.jpg
03:05
Knicks pull off epic 22-point comeback in Game 1
nbc_pl_2rarsenal_260520.jpg
12:15
Reflecting on Arsenal’s Premier League title win
TURANG_MPX.jpg
02:31
Turang is an ‘emerging superstar’ for Brewers
nbc_mlb_cc_ccmailbag_260520.jpg
03:07
CC’s mailbag: Brewers, son’s final college season
ABS_MPX.jpg
03:04
Analyzing impact of ABS at the quarter mark
MILLER_MPX.jpg
04:22
Sabathia dissects MLB’s nastiest pitches right now
nbc_mlb_cc_hittercomp_260520.jpg
02:47
Giants’ Arraez deserves more recognition
VLADDY_MPX.jpg
02:06
Vladdy Jr.'s power is ‘just not there’ this year
PADRES_MPX.jpg
03:59
What’s behind slow starts for Tatis Jr., Machado?
nbc_bte_chicagosky_260520.jpg
01:44
Bet on Sky to make playoffs even with Jackson out
nbc_pl_ianwright_260520.jpg
04:02
Wright reacts to Arsenal’s PL title victory
nbc_pl_netbusters37_260520.jpg
25:55
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 37
terri_jackson_mpx.jpg
20:31
Jackson goes behind the curtain on WNBA’s CBA
nbc_wnba_torvphx_260519.jpg
01:52
Highlights: Mabrey guides Tempo over the Mercury
nbc_nba_knickscomeback_260519.jpg
01:58
Knicks erase 22-point deficit to win ECF Game 1
nbc_pl_hotointv_260519.jpg
04:59
Hato ‘very excited’ about Alonso’s appointment
nbc_pl_lowe_260519.jpg
06:52
Lowe Down: Arsenal prove patience pays off
nbc_nba_enjoy_pistons_260519.jpg
07:46
Where do the Pistons go after losing Game 7?
nbc_nba_enjoy_wemby_260519_2.jpg
05:10
Is Wembanyama the best player in the world?
nbc_nba_enjoy_draftkings_260519_2.jpg
03:21
Can Mobley continue scoring against the Knicks?
nbc_nba_enjoy_chetv2_260519.jpg
05:44
Holmgren didn’t live up to billing in Game 1
nbc_pl_plupdate_260519.jpg
32:01
PL Update: Arsenal clinch title after City’s draw
nbc_pl_postgsme_zerbi_260519.jpg
07:30
De Zerbi: Spurs must play with courage v. Everton
nbc_pl_postgame_iraola_260519.jpg
06:08
Iraola reflects on Bournemouth’s ‘amazing night’
nbc_pl_pepintvv2_260519.jpg
04:14
Guardiola reacts to Arsenal winning PL title
nbc_pl_arsenalcelebration_260519.jpg
08:19
WATCH: Arsenal celebrate first PL title since 2004
nbc_pl_mw37allgoals_260519.jpg
16:16
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 37
nbc_mlb_snbpromo_260519.jpg
30
Trout, Vlad Jr. lead MLB on NBC, Peacock this week