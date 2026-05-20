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Gus Ramos
,
Gus Ramos
,
Linebacker Colton McKibben pledges to the 2027 Navy All-American Bowl
Gus Ramos
,
Gus Ramos
,
Four-star Nekhi Lambeth commits to the 2027 Navy All-American Bowl
Gus Ramos
,
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,
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Stash Tigers' Melton ahead of return from IL
May 20, 2026 02:02 PM
With "intriguing" upside in several categories, Troy Melton is shaping up to be a priority stash in fantasy ahead of his activation from the Tigers' injured list.
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