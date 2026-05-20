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Watch Now
Hurts will evolve playing style under OC Mannion
May 20, 2026 01:23 PM
Kyle Dvorchak discusses reports that Eagles offensive coordinator Sean Mannion will implement a Kyle Shanahan, Sean McVay style offense with quarterback Jalen Hurts leading the charge.
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