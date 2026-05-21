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Rodgers setting up ‘farewell season’ with Steelers
May 21, 2026 08:02 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers saying 2026 will be his final year, discussing the significance of Rodgers’ last season coming with Mike McCarthy.
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