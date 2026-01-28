 Skip navigation
Top News

sblxtailgateteddyswims.png
Super Bowl LX Tailgate Concert to feature Teddy Swims
MLB: ALDS-Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays
Tampa Bay Rays’ new stadium proposal: What we know so far
Australian Open 2026
Pegula beats fellow American Anisimova to reach the Australian Open semifinals

Top Clips

nbc_pft_payton_260128.jpg
How spot measurement changed AFC Championship Game
nbc_pft_mcdanielchargersoc_260128.jpg
Harbaugh, McDaniel ‘should be a good fit’ with LAC
nbc_pft_mikemcfuture_260128.jpg
McCarthy and Steelers ‘need an answer’ at QB

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Patrick calls for consistency on HOF voting

January 28, 2026 09:23 AM
Dan Patrick believes there was an agenda to keep Bill Belichick from being a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer.

giannis.jpg
15:49
Miller weighs in on Giannis’ future with Bucks
nbc_dps_schwartzsteinint_260127.jpg
10:29
How analytics factored into Broncos’ 4th-down call
mike_mpx.jpg
12:16
Steelers’ fans were ready for ‘young’ head coach
nbc_dps_markschlereth_260126.jpg
12:51
Schlereth: Fourth down goes beyond analytics
nbc_dps_afcchamprecap_260126.jpg
05:20
Should Broncos have kicked early FG vs. Patriots
nbc_dps_mendozanfl_260123.jpg
08:10
Patrick: Raiders should not draft Mendoza at No. 1
nbc_dps_devinmccourty_260123_.jpg
14:55
McCourty recounts final drive of Super Bowl XLIX
dps_bulletin_board_260123.jpg
07:41
Did Payton give Pats ‘bulletin board material’?
nbc_dps_boogermcfarlandinterview_260122.jpg
17:37
Pressure is on Payton against Pats, not Stidham
nbc_dps_jayskurskiinterview_260122.jpg
09:55
Pegula’s interjection created a ‘mess’ for Beane
nbc_dps_samfortierinterview_260122.jpg
05:50
‘Players are talking’ about 49ers injury theory
nbc_dps_jasongarrettinterview_260121.jpg
13:29
Garrett: Macdonald is a ‘defensive genius’
nbc_dps_dponmlbhof_260121.jpg
07:35
Beltrán, Jones elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_260121.jpg
19:51
Miller: Knicks aren’t clicking ‘chemistry-wise’
nbc_dps_chasedanielinterview_260120.jpg
15:17
Will Mendoza be successful quarterback in NFL?
nbc_dps_indianawinsnationaltitle_260120.jpg
11:19
Is Indiana one of best stories in sports history?
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_260120.jpg
14:40
Tucker: Cooks should have ‘held onto the ball’
nbc_dps_albertbreerinterview_260119.jpg
17:18
Could Bills hire McDaniel, Daboll as head coach?
nbc_dps_nfldivisionalroundrecap_260119.jpg
13:13
Is Allen main reason why Bills lost to Broncos?
nbc_dps_mcdermottdiscussion_260119.jpg
09:32
Bills face ‘huge transition’ after McDermott era
DPS_divisional_260116.jpg
13:36
Simms: Oblique injuries are ‘annoying’ for QBs
nbc_dps_kyletuckerdodgers_260116.jpg
08:22
Tucker’s contract ‘good for LA, bad for baseball’
nbc_dps_collegebasketballscandal_260116.jpg
07:58
NCAA players charged in game-fixing scandal
nbc_dps_louisriddickinterview_260115.jpg
17:02
How attractive is the Steelers head coaching job?
nbc_dps_robertgriffiniiiinterview_260115.jpg
20:39
RGIII: Johnson, Williams ‘flourishing’ together
nbc_dps_boomeresiasoninterview_260115.jpg
12:53
Giants will have ‘high’ expectations with Harbaugh
nbc_dps_nflcoachopenings_260115.jpg
03:49
NYG reportedly beat ATL in Harbaugh sweepstakes
nbc_dps_dantemoore_260115.jpg
03:53
Moore made ‘astute’ choice with Oregon return
nbc_dps_alexsmithinterview_260114.jpg
14:06
Smith: Ravens ‘greatly underachieved’ this season
nbc_dps_dponmiketomlin_260114.jpg
12:58
Did Tomlin ‘voluntarily’ step down as Steelers HC?

nbc_pft_payton_260128.jpg
04:27
How spot measurement changed AFC Championship Game
nbc_pft_mcdanielchargersoc_260128.jpg
03:37
Harbaugh, McDaniel ‘should be a good fit’ with LAC
nbc_pft_mikemcfuture_260128.jpg
08:31
McCarthy and Steelers ‘need an answer’ at QB
nbc_pft_mikemc_260128.jpg
05:09
McCarthy returning to Pittsburgh a ‘great story’
nbc_pft_billsbradypromoted_260128.jpg
06:38
Brady will face ‘enormous’ amount of pressure
nbc_pft_beaneconvo_260128.jpg
05:10
What does Brady hire mean for Beane and Bills?
nbc_pft_hofcommconvo_260128.jpg
10:00
How can Hall of Fame improve selection process?
nbc_pft_belichickcheating_260128.jpg
05:09
How do scandals hurt Belichick’s HOF chances?
KenAndersonPFT1-28MPX.jpg
04:49
Evaluating other candidates for Hall of Fame
nbc_pft_poliansrole_260128.jpg
10:39
What was Polian’s role in Belichick’s HOF snub?
nbc_pft_morebelichick_260128.jpg
07:19
Voting process for HOF is ‘embarrassing’
nbc_pft_belichicknotfirstballot_260128.jpg
07:44
HOF voters ‘missed the assignment’ with Belichick
nbc_pft_belichickreportout_260128.jpg
08:39
How did Belichick’s reported HOF denial get out?
nbc_pft_belichickprocessv2_260128.jpg
06:43
Why did Belichick’s reported HOF snub happen?
nbc_pff_SBLXprvw_260127.jpg
01:30
Who will make the biggest impact Super Bowl LX?
nbc_nba_lacutahdigitalhit_260127.jpg
01:21
Clippers have ‘great belief’ as success continues
nbc_pff_draftskills_260127.jpg
01:34
PFF’s top skill players in the 2026 NFL Draft
nbc_nba_lacutah_v2_260127.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Clippers strike right chord vs. Jazz
nbc_soccer_uswntvschile_260127.jpg
09:44
Highlights: USWNT v. Chile (En Español)
harden_mpx.jpg
04:18
Harden: Health, team identity favoring Clippers
nbc_nba_clipperspostgame_260127.jpg
01:57
Clippers have ‘hit their stride’ with veteran play
nbc_nba_kawhipostgameintv_260127.jpg
01:18
Kawhi: Dunn has been a ‘tremendous piece’ for LAC
nbc_pff_larsearecap_260127.jpg
01:43
NFC Championship grades for the Rams and Seahawks
nbc_nba_embiidpostgame_260127.jpg
01:28
Embiid: ‘It’s a good start, we have to keep going’
bucks_sixers.jpg
01:57
HLs: Sixers deliver vintage performance vs. Bucks
nbc_pff_nedenrecap_260127.jpg
01:47
AFC Championship grades for Broncos and Patriots
nbc_nba_podcastpforthree_260127.jpg
01:46
Highlights: George drops nine 3s against Bucks
nbc_cbb_inddornintv_260127.jpg
35
Indiana atmosphere ‘unreal’ in win against Purdue
nbc_nba_76ersbreakdown_260127.jpg
02:38
76ers’ ‘Big 3' found their flow state vs. Bucks
nbc_cbb_purind_260127.jpg
06:25
Highlights: Indiana stuns No. 12 Purdue