 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Miami Heat at Boston Celtics
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 Schedule Primer: At long last, the All-Star break is here
NCAA Basketball: Houston at Brigham Young
No. 8 Houston pulls away late to hand No. 16 BYU fourth-straight loss, 77-66
NCAA Basketball: Tennessee at Kentucky
Otega Oweh scores 21, Kentucky beats No. 25 Tennessee 74-71

Top Clips

nbc_smx_250recap_260207.jpg
Deegan firing on all cylinders after Glendale win
nbc_smx_450recap_260207.jpg
Roczen gets first win of 2026 as Tomac falls in AZ
nbc_nfl_badbunny_260207.jpg
Bad Bunny: ‘The music has no language’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Miami Heat at Boston Celtics
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 Schedule Primer: At long last, the All-Star break is here
NCAA Basketball: Houston at Brigham Young
No. 8 Houston pulls away late to hand No. 16 BYU fourth-straight loss, 77-66
NCAA Basketball: Tennessee at Kentucky
Otega Oweh scores 21, Kentucky beats No. 25 Tennessee 74-71

Top Clips

nbc_smx_250recap_260207.jpg
Deegan firing on all cylinders after Glendale win
nbc_smx_450recap_260207.jpg
Roczen gets first win of 2026 as Tomac falls in AZ
nbc_nfl_badbunny_260207.jpg
Bad Bunny: ‘The music has no language’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

What time and channel is the Super Bowl on today?

  
Published February 8, 2026 06:00 AM

Game day is here!

Super Bowl LX will be played today between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, California.

Kickoff will occur shortly after 6:30 p.m. ET, and the game will be televised on NBC, Telemundo and streamed on Peacock. Pregame coverage will begin at noon.

Click here for a full rundown of NBC Sports’ Super Bowl game day schedule, including the announcing team, odds and more details.

Click here for information about the Super Bowl halftime show.

SB HTW.jpg
How to watch 2026 Super Bowl: TV info, schedule, kickoff for New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks
It’s a rematch of another memorable Super Bowl on NBC.

How can I watch the 2026 Super Bowl?

  • Date: Sunday, February 8
  • Kickoff: Shortly after 6:30 p.m. ET
  • Pregame: Begins at noon ET
  • Where: Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California
  • TV: NBC, Telemundo and Universo
  • Live stream: Peacock

Super Bowl on Xfinity

Planning to stream the Super Bowl? Skip the buffering on gameday and get Xfinity‘s best price on the most reliable, fiber-powered Gig speed Wi-Fi, for $50/mo. for all 5 years. Plus, save $3,000 over AT&T and Verizon. No contract. No Commitment.**

  • Includes 2 years of Peacock premium at no extra cost ($10.99/mo. value)
  • Wi-Fi equipment & Unlimited data at no extra cost
  • 1 year of Unlimited Mobile, on us
  • Free self- install kit

**Xfinity Offer ends 2/22/26. New Xfinity Internet customers. Restrictions apply. Autopay with stored bank account and paperless billing required. Taxes and fees extra and subject. to change. Reliability: Xfinity Internet is powered by fiber and connected to premises coaxial cable. Comparison based on promotional and post-promotional price for 1 Gig Internet. 1 Unlimited line, and Peacock Premium over 5 years (as of 11/24/25). Mobile: Reduced speeds after 30GB of usage/line. Data thresholds may vary. Xfinity Mobile requires Xfinity Int.