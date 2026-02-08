What time and channel is the Super Bowl on today?

Game day is here!

Super Bowl LX will be played today between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, California.

Kickoff will occur shortly after 6:30 p.m. ET, and the game will be televised on NBC, Telemundo and streamed on Peacock. Pregame coverage will begin at noon.

How can I watch the 2026 Super Bowl?

Date: Sunday, February 8

Sunday, February 8 Kickoff: Shortly after 6:30 p.m. ET

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. ET Pregame : Begins at noon ET

: Begins at noon ET Where: Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California

Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California TV: NBC, Telemundo and Universo

NBC, Telemundo and Universo Live stream: Peacock

