What time and channel is the Super Bowl on today?
Game day is here!
Super Bowl LX will be played today between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, California.
Kickoff will occur shortly after 6:30 p.m. ET, and the game will be televised on NBC, Telemundo and streamed on Peacock. Pregame coverage will begin at noon.
How can I watch the 2026 Super Bowl?
- Date: Sunday, February 8
- Kickoff: Shortly after 6:30 p.m. ET
- Pregame: Begins at noon ET
- Where: Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California
- TV: NBC, Telemundo and Universo
- Live stream: Peacock
