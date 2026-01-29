 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka into fourth straight Australian Open final and facing Elena Rybakina again
Brooks Koepka
Brooks Koepka gets a fresh start at a familiar place in Torrey Pines
Artemi Panarin
Report: Artemi Panarin won’t play for the Rangers through the Olympic break

Top Clips

nbc_nbc_enjoytatum_260129.jpg
Tatum reportedly pumping the brakes on return
nbc_nba_enjoy_playeroption_260129.jpg
Who is most likely to accept their player options?
nbc_nba_dklink_260129.jpg
Why Durant, Miller should continue scoring pace

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

What is the main storyline of Super Bowl LX?

January 29, 2026 12:18 PM
Dan Patrick debates the storylines of Super Bowl LX including Sam Darnold, the Seahawks and Patriots facing off in the Super Bowl again, Mike Vrabel, Drake Maye and more.

Related Videos

bill_hof.jpg
16:08
Belichick not being first ballot HOF a ‘misstep’
nbc_dps_domoniquefoxworthinterview_260128.jpg
14:22
Foxworth: Bills ‘did not want to lose’ Brady
nbc_dps_armandosalguerointerview_260128.jpg
07:36
Salguero ‘shocked’ Belichick was snubbed from HOF
nbc_dps_belichickdisc_260128.jpg
05:16
Patrick calls for consistency on HOF voting
giannis.jpg
15:49
Miller weighs in on Giannis’ future with Bucks
nbc_dps_schwartzsteinint_260127.jpg
10:29
How analytics factored into Broncos’ 4th-down call
mike_mpx.jpg
12:16
Steelers’ fans were ready for ‘young’ head coach
nbc_dps_markschlereth_260126.jpg
12:51
Schlereth: Fourth down goes beyond analytics
nbc_dps_afcchamprecap_260126.jpg
05:20
Should Broncos have kicked early FG vs. Patriots
nbc_dps_mendozanfl_260123.jpg
08:10
Patrick: Raiders should not draft Mendoza at No. 1
nbc_dps_devinmccourty_260123_.jpg
14:55
McCourty recounts final drive of Super Bowl XLIX
dps_bulletin_board_260123.jpg
07:41
Did Payton give Pats ‘bulletin board material’?
nbc_dps_boogermcfarlandinterview_260122.jpg
17:37
Pressure is on Payton against Pats, not Stidham
nbc_dps_jayskurskiinterview_260122.jpg
09:55
Pegula’s interjection created a ‘mess’ for Beane
nbc_dps_samfortierinterview_260122.jpg
05:50
‘Players are talking’ about 49ers injury theory
nbc_dps_jasongarrettinterview_260121.jpg
13:29
Garrett: Macdonald is a ‘defensive genius’
nbc_dps_dponmlbhof_260121.jpg
07:35
Beltrán, Jones elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
nbc_dps_reggiemillerinterview_260121.jpg
19:51
Miller: Knicks aren’t clicking ‘chemistry-wise’
nbc_dps_chasedanielinterview_260120.jpg
15:17
Will Mendoza be successful quarterback in NFL?
nbc_dps_indianawinsnationaltitle_260120.jpg
11:19
Is Indiana one of best stories in sports history?
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_260120.jpg
14:40
Tucker: Cooks should have ‘held onto the ball’
nbc_dps_albertbreerinterview_260119.jpg
17:18
Could Bills hire McDaniel, Daboll as head coach?
nbc_dps_nfldivisionalroundrecap_260119.jpg
13:13
Is Allen main reason why Bills lost to Broncos?
nbc_dps_mcdermottdiscussion_260119.jpg
09:32
Bills face ‘huge transition’ after McDermott era
DPS_divisional_260116.jpg
13:36
Simms: Oblique injuries are ‘annoying’ for QBs
nbc_dps_kyletuckerdodgers_260116.jpg
08:22
Tucker’s contract ‘good for LA, bad for baseball’
nbc_dps_collegebasketballscandal_260116.jpg
07:58
NCAA players charged in game-fixing scandal
nbc_dps_louisriddickinterview_260115.jpg
17:02
How attractive is the Steelers head coaching job?
nbc_dps_robertgriffiniiiinterview_260115.jpg
20:39
RGIII: Johnson, Williams ‘flourishing’ together
nbc_dps_boomeresiasoninterview_260115.jpg
12:53
Giants will have ‘high’ expectations with Harbaugh

Latest Clips

nbc_nbc_enjoytatum_260129.jpg
03:03
Tatum reportedly pumping the brakes on return
nbc_nba_enjoy_playeroption_260129.jpg
07:59
Who is most likely to accept their player options?
nbc_nba_dklink_260129.jpg
04:50
Why Durant, Miller should continue scoring pace
nbc_pst_transferwindow_260129.jpg
09:24
Expectations for final days of the transfer window
nbc_pst_pltop5_260129.jpg
10:02
Who finishes in the top five of the PL table?
nbc_nba_enjoygiannis_260129.jpg
09:56
Giannis situation is both ‘simple’ and ‘complex’
nbc_roto_sbpassingyards_260129.jpg
02:07
How to approach Super Bowl LX passing yards props
nbc_roto_giannisteam_260129.jpg
03:00
Expect Giannis to stay with Bucks after deadline
nbc_pft_drakemaye_260129.jpg
02:29
Maye’s shoulder ‘something to keep an eye on’
nbc_pft_superbowl_260129.jpg
02:34
Patriots face ‘biggest challenge’ yet vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_bnix_260129.jpg
07:41
Nix claps back at Payton regarding ankle injury
nbc_pft_ericbieniemyheadcoachconvo_260129.jpg
02:48
Was Bieniemy ‘too blunt’ in head coach interviews?
nbc_pft_ericbieniemy_260129.jpg
04:43
Bieniemy’s return is ‘exciting’ for Chiefs
nbc_pft_jimschwartz_260129.jpg
01:47
Florio: Browns have ‘a problem’ with Schwartz
nbc_pft_hofthreatensremoval_260129.jpg
04:25
Hall of Fame threatens removal of voters
nbc_pft_brownshiremonken_260129.jpg
11:17
What is CLE trying to achieve with Monken hire?
nbc_pft_emanningnohof_260129.jpg
04:17
Florio: Players know if they haven’t made HOF
nbc_pft_belichickhofvoting_260129.jpg
06:31
Should Spygate cost Belichick a Hall of Fame spot?
nbc_pft_belichickkraft_260129.jpg
09:05
Will Kraft make Hall of Fame before Belichick?
nbc_pft_gregorian_260129.jpg
12:30
Voter explains decision not to vote for Belichick
nbc_pft_bradyonbelichick_260129.jpg
09:28
Brady speaks out on Belichick’s Hall of Fame snub
nbc_pft_nonflintvsbelichick_260129.jpg
06:16
Why aren’t NFL teams interviewing Belichick?
nbc_pft_billpolianonbelichick_260129.jpg
07:47
Polian confirms he voted for Belichick to make HOF
nbc_cbb_xavuconn_v2_260128.jpg
04:35
Highlights: No. 1 UConn demolishes Xavier
nbc_cbb_uconnstrongcomp_260128.jpg
01:46
HLs: Strong drops 25 in blowout win vs. Xavier
nbc_cbb_uconnziebellcomp_260128.jpg
01:48
HLs: UConn’s Ziebell ERUPTS with ten 3-pointers
nbc_cbb_xavshu_260128.jpg
05:44
Highlights: Seton Hall rallies to take down Xavier
nbc_cbb_butvsju_260128.jpg
03:39
HLs: St. John’s tops Butler, wins seventh straight
nbc_nba_jazz_260128.jpg
02:00
Jazz appear to be standing pat at trade deadline
keon_ellis.jpg
03:28
Kings’ Ellis garnering ‘a lot’ of trade demand