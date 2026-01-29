 Skip navigation
Report: Artemi Panarin won’t play for the Rangers through the Olympic break

  
Published January 29, 2026 11:15 AM
NEW YORK — The New York Rangers are not doing anything to risk Artemi Panarin’s health as they look to deal him before the NHL trade deadline.

Panarin is not expected to play in any Rangers games through at least the Olympic break for roster management purposes, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team did not announce Panarin’s status.

The 34-year-old winger is the top pending free agent available ahead of the March 6 deadline. He counts $11.6 million against the cap and has a full no-movement clause, which allows him control over where he goes.

Panarin very well may have played his final game for New York. He has been the team’s leading scorer every season since signing an $81.5 million contract in 2019, including this year with 19 goals and 38 assists for 57 points in 52 games.

With the Rangers underachieving in Mike Sullivan’s first season as coach, general manager Chris Drury recently signaled his intention to sell given their place in the standings. As part of the organizational change of course, Panarin is not expected to be offered a contract to re-sign.

In a letter to fans posted on social media on Jan. 16, Drury said the team would not stand pat and that “a shift will give us the ability to be smart and opportunistic as we retool as a team.”

“This will not be a rebuild,” Drury said. “This will be a retool built around our core players and prospects. We will target players that bring tenacity, skill, speed, and a winning pedigree with a focus on obtaining young players, draft picks, and cap space to allow us flexibility moving forward.”

The Rangers made their first move by sending depth defenseman Carson Soucy to the New York Islanders in just the fourth trade in history between the crosstown rivals.

Just about everyone in the organization, aside from franchise goaltender Igor Shesterkin, top defenseman Adam Fox and prospect Gabe Perreault, figures to be available at the right price.